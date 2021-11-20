ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Return Of Denver Christkindlmarket Marks Rebirth Of Civic Center Park

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Colorado tradition made its return after being sidelined because...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership To Hold Downtown Elf Hunts For Prizes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has come up with a creative way to support local businesses. Starting Nov. 27 on Small Business Saturday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is launching the “Downtown Elf Hunt.” The event is based on “Elf on a Shelf” and encourages customers to shop and find hidden elves at 22 participating retailers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Mile High Tree Returns To Denver For Its Third Year

DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High Tree is returning for its third year. The 110-foot, 39 foot wide digital art installation in downtown Denver includes 60,000 strands of LED lights. It’s the tallest digital tree in North America. (credit: CBS) “It’s programmed with all sorts of lights choreographed to cultural music, holiday music, and it’s a totally free experience,” said Visit Denver spokeswoman Ashley Geisheker. LINK: The Mile High Tree The tree is located on the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street, and visitor can go inside it and look up at all the lights for a great visual experience. It’s time to enjoy Denver’s favorite new holiday tradition! The Mile High Tree, brought to you by presenting sponsor Modelo(R) USA, returns tonight at 5 p.m. 📷 : Captain Colorado 📌 : 16th Street Mall .Drink responsibly. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL. pic.twitter.com/GKlFufFzLl — VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver) November 19, 2021 The Mile High Tree is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every night through Jan. 1. Watch the tree “lighting” ceremony hosted by CBS4 Mekialaya White below:
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
New Country 99.1

Mask Mandates Returning to Most of the Denver Metro Area

Just when we thought that masks could soon be a thing of the past, most of the Denver Metro Area enacts new mask mandates. According to 9News, the counties of Denver, Jefferson, Adams, and Arapahoe have all passed new mask mandates. These mandates will require masks in public indoor spaces for people as young as two years old.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bustang Expands Service, Riders Can Now Travel From Denver To Western Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for ways to get around the Denver metro area or the state without having to rely on a vehicle, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang is another option. Back in May, CDOT expanded some of its Bustang services — adding weekdays, weekend and holiday trips. Now Bustang has expanded even more by offering an expanded route from Telluride to Grand Junction. This means people can take the bus connecting in cities all the way from the Denver metro area to the Western Slope to the San Juans. Each bus offers 51 seats. Amber Blake, Director of Division...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

COVID in Colorado: Spread Extreme in 61 Counties

Last week, the Jefferson County Board of Health urged Governor Jared Polis to take more forceful action to weaken the latest spike of COVID-19 infections in Colorado, such as implementing a statewide face-covering order for all indoor public spaces — a suggestion he shows no sign of accepting. The board also "requested the flexibility for local jurisdictions to implement mitigation procedures in certain settings, such as a vaccination passport program, in lieu of universal masking requirements." The latter prospect prompted an alert about potential orders from the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation regarding a Jeffco board of health meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. today, November 22.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
Westword

NoCo Hemp Expo Returning to Denver in March

The NoCo Hemo Expo, one of North America's largest hemp conferences, is returning to Denver in 2022. On November 18, NoCo Hemp Expo organizers announced that the eighth annual hemp-industry event would take place at the Crowne Plaza Denver Convention Center from Wednesday, March 23, to Friday, March 25, 2022.
DENVER, CO
Westword

COVID at Denver and Douglas County Schools: Guess Where It's Worse

There's been relatively little controversy regarding a public-health order calling for indoor masking at Denver Public Schools, particularly when compared to the Douglas County School District, which had to file a lawsuit to prevent parents from easily evading the mandate. But even though the recently formed Douglas County Health Department changed its rules last week to exempt public schools from its opt-out rule, thereby negating the suit, many parents and students remain angry about the regulation, and four school board candidates who ran on a conservative slate that promoted masking choice will take office next week.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
303magazine.com

Denver To Gradually Reopen Civic Center Park Following Temporary Closure From Public Health and Safety Concerns

In September, Mayor Michael Hancock announced that the conditions at Civic Center Park had reached a “tipping point.” To address numerous public health and safety hazards, the Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE), issued a public health order on Denver’s biggest landmark to undergo restoration and cleaning efforts by Denver Parks & Recreation (DPR).
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Needles litter playground equipment at Denver park

The City and County of Denver has closed the playground at Governor’s Park because it has been overrun with needles. People experiencing homelessness frequent the park, which has a sharp’s container for needle disposal. Still, children and parents kept finding needles in the playground equipment.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: It Could Be Weeks Before Measurable Snow Reaches The Metro Area

DENVER (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders were delighted to see many mountains in Colorado received at least a few inches of snow Wednesday morning. But almost all the snow in Colorado on Wednesday will stop short of reaching the metro area. Again! Crested Butte had at least 4 inches of snow for opening day on Wednesday (source: Vail Resorts) Denver has not had measurable snow in 217 days which is the longest stretch of no snow since 1889. The last time it snow in Denver was on April 21st and the city is now more than 5 weeks beyond the average first snow...
DENVER, CO
Denver Post

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals for the needy in Colorado

Organizations from the Salvation Army to local restaurants are stepping up to help Coloradans in need with free meals this Thanksgiving. If you know of a place where people can access Thanksgiving resources that should be added to this list, please email ehernandez@denverpost.com. The Salvation Army of Aurora. The Salvation...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy