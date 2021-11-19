Disneyland: Build Seezleslak’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, says Bobby Moynihan

I finally made it! The "Star Wars guy" at MousePlanet finally visited Galaxy's Edge! As Darth Vader would say, "the circle is now complete." I hadn't been to Walt Disney World in about five years, which was before Galaxy's Edge existed. The only new Star Wars thing at the time was Launch Bay, which I wrote about back in 2016. Before and after that visit, I had been predicting what "Star Wars Land" would be like. And since Galaxy's Edge opened, I have only imagined what it would feel like. The global pandemic slowed down my plans but as vaccinations became more widespread, I started scheming my journey this past March for an October landing. The short version is that I made it there with my family safely, we had a pretty wonderful time, I met a fellow MousePlaneteer in person, and made it back home alive, well, and happy. And now it all feels like a dream.

