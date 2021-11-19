ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Republican lawmaker demands medical board end policy disciplining doctors for COVID misinformation

By Anita Wadhwani
Tennessee Lookout
 7 days ago
Tennessee Republican Rep. John Ragan has demanded that a state medical board remove a policy statement from its website that warns physicians who spread misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines risk disciplinary action.

In a letter sent Monday to Dr. Melanie Blake, president of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners, Ragan instructed the statement be deleted “without delay.”

“If you fail to act promptly, your organization will be required to appear before the Joint Government Operations Committee to explain your inaction,” wrote Ragan, the committee’s House chair, in the Nov. 15 letter obtained by the Tennessee Lookout.

Newly enacted legislation, signed by Gov. Bill Lee on Nov. 12, bars licensing boards such as the Board of Medical Examiner from disciplining doctors for spreading misinformation or dispensing unproven medications for COVID-19 — like the deworming medication ivermectin — unless the board creates special rules. Those rules must be approved by lawmakers. The legislation was aimed directly at repealing the board’s actions.

Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge (Photo: Tennessee General Assembly)

The policy, which remained posted board’s website Friday morning, was adopted by the 12-member board in September and says, in full:

“Physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical board, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license. Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not.

“They also have an ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients and must share information that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus-driven for the betterment of public health. Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk.”

Ragan’s letter references prior correspondence with Blake. An email from Blake to Ragan on Nov. 9 “indicates you do not plan to even consider action until January of 2022. Such delay is unacceptable given the issue was brought to your attention…three weeks ago.”

The Government Operations Committee is next scheduled to convene for a routine review of proposed rules on December 15. The Board of Medical Examiners is already scheduled to appear on that date.

Efforts to reach members of the board have thus far been unsuccessful.

Physicians and hospital groups opposed legislation that would strip the medical board of its powers to discipline doctors who spread COVID disinformation.

“If the board cannot exert its influence appropriately in the policing of our profession, we are losing our autonomy and the trust of our patients,” said Dr. Amy Bono, a Nashville physician.

The post Republican lawmaker demands medical board end policy disciplining doctors for COVID misinformation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 146

dawn osburn
7d ago

Doctors and nurses take an oath to do no harm. Period. If you don't follow it, then they shouldn't practice medicine. Promoting unproven medicine and false or unproven information is dangerous ground. They spend years learning their fields. So they know better. They should have their medical license revoked.

Reply(62)
44
Tamcat
6d ago

Who gets to decide what is and isn’t misinformation ? All information should be available to the public . If it’s something that hasn’t been tested with lengthy trials say so .

Reply(2)
28
Larry Kingera
6d ago

So that would mean that the doctors at the ER, my endocrinologist and my family Dr would be "disciplined" for telling me there's no need to get a non vaccine shot after I had Covid-19. #naturalimmunity

Reply(11)
22
IN THIS ARTICLE
