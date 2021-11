Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has reportedly told the company’s senior management that he would consider leaving if the misconduct and toxic work culture issues aren’t fixed quickly. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kotick met with management on Friday to state that he was not stepping down right now, but it would be a possibility if the issues couldn’t be fixed “with speed.” This is following a previous Wall Street Journal report from last week about Kotick’s alleged knowledge and sheltering of harassers, as well as his own reported mistreatment of women.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO