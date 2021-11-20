Tree Lighting Event Kicks Off Holiday Season In Chicago, Along With Other Festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is less than a week until Thanksgiving, but Chicago was already focused about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday – most notably the city’s tree lighting.

Crowds gathered in Millennium Park to watch the 51-foot blue spruce from Logan Square spring to its fully-lit splendor.

This year’s event expended throughout the entire park, with a main stage in the great lawn.

The Christmas tree lighting was followed by fireworks and many performances – including acts by Cirque du Soleil performers, and carols by R&B singer Brian McKnight.

People came from all over the Chicago area to be part of the festivities.

There was also an art market, a café, and more to do – with activities spread out all over the park.

Meanwhile nearby, people also strapped on pairs of skates and head to the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon . It’s now open.

In partnership with Immersive Van Gogh Chicago – the ice will feature designs inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers.”

The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon will be open through March 13 – but you do need to make reservations to get on the ice.