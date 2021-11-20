ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree Lighting Event Kicks Off Holiday Season In Chicago, Along With Other Festivities

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is less than a week until Thanksgiving, but Chicago was already focused about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday – most notably the city’s tree lighting.

Crowds gathered in Millennium Park to watch the 51-foot blue spruce from Logan Square spring to its fully-lit splendor.

This year’s event expended throughout the entire park, with a main stage in the great lawn.

The Christmas tree lighting was followed by fireworks and many performances – including acts by Cirque du Soleil performers, and carols by R&B singer Brian McKnight.

People came from all over the Chicago area to be part of the festivities.

There was also an art market, a café, and more to do – with activities spread out all over the park.

Meanwhile nearby, people also strapped on pairs of skates and head to the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon . It’s now open.

In partnership with Immersive Van Gogh Chicago – the ice will feature designs inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers.”

The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon will be open through March 13 – but you do need to make reservations to get on the ice.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thrift Store For Art Supplies Is Also Trying To Protect The Environment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Art supplies at an affordable price, and it’s helping protect the environment. Morning Insider Jim Williams explains about a store that just opened its second location in the Chicago area, welcomed by artists and teachers alike. What we might see as trash ready to be hauled away, Eleanor Ray sees as a world of creative possibilities. Craft felt once thrown out is now part of a work of art – Eleanor’s own creation – hanging at her store, called The WasteShed. “We are a thrift store for art supplies, school supplies, creative materials of all kinds,” she said. “Clay, and easels,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Morning, Milder Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Off to a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sunny skies and not as cold by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PngjG8XhyT — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 23, 2021 Sunshine dominates Tuesday with a few passing clouds. High temperatures reach the lower 40s. A milder day is ahead Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s. Showers are then possible overnight into Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Tuesday night is 35 with fair skies. Southwest winds Wednesday will be strongest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph at that time. This could create issues with high profile vehicles and possibly cause airport runway adjustments. The southwest flow will carry temperatures into the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) A cold front will bring rain with it Wednesday night. The best time frame for rain would be midnight to daybreak Thanksgiving morning, and the best area to receive rain would be along I-55 and places south. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) We begin the holiday with 40 degrees. Then as the front passes, chilly northwest winds take over and temperatures fall through the 30s for the rest of the day. Northwest winds may gust to 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Chilly Monday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak mid-level disturbance is currently increasing clouds across our area. Skies will clear heading into the overnight hours and temperatures will fall into the teens inland and lower 20s lakeside. (Credit: CBS 2) For Tuesday, the high is 43 with mostly sunny conditions. (Credit: CBS 2) We are watching a system for midweek that will pull southwesterly winds and extra clouds our way. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Wednesday is 55. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered showers are possible overnight Wednesday into the morning hours of Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Students Prepare Thanksgiving Meals, Cards For The Homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at a northwest side school spent the morning in service to others. The kids at Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity wanted to share their blessings with the less fortunate. The school teamed with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to teach each grade about homelessness. Then, the kids worked to brighten the days of people who need a little help. The junior high students made ham and cheese sandwiches for homeless shelters throughout the city. The middle grades bagged cookies, while younger kids colored cards to attach to the lunches. “We want all of our kids to know that they can contribute in some way. Even our little junior kindergarteners, who are going to make cards to go into it. So we really want our kids to know they can make a difference in the world no matter how big or small they are,” said  Dr. Kristine Hillmann, Principal St. Elizabeth Of The Trinity School. The school also held a food drive to collect items for the combined parish food pantry.
CHICAGO, IL
