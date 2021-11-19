ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking News: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges

Breaking News: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges – A Wisconsin jury has acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges in his homicide trial. The 18-year-old fell to the ground after hearing the verdict. Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree...

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
DuPage Democrat social media director resigns after calling Waukesha killings 'karma' for Rittenhouse acquittal

DuPage Democrats social media director Mary Lemanski no longer holds her post after taking to social media to call the Waukesha parade tragedy where five people were killed and dozens others injured “karma” for the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal. “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Waukesha,” DuPage Democrats members...
“The Whole Damn System is Guilty” – Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted On All Charges

After 23 hours of deliberation over four days, the jurors in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse returned a verdict of not guilty for all charges. Rittenhouse was charged with five felonies – including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide – after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.
Prosecutors in Ahmaud Arbery trial say cellphone video was key for verdicts

(BRUNSWICK, Ga.) -- Prosecutors for the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery said they believe the cellphone video showing Arbery's final moments and his death was the evidence that clinched the guilty verdict. "Not a lot of homicides are on video," Larissa Ollivierre, a Cobb County assistant district...
Murder trial paints two different portrayals of Ahmaud Arbery

(BRUNSWICK, Ga.) -- A Georgia jury is now deliberating the fates of three white men charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger. The prosecution and defense gave the nearly all-white jury two vastly different tales of Arbery. The prosecution painted him as a brother, an uncle and a victim, while the defense portrayed him as a prospective criminal.
Vigilantes: Illegal Killers

According to the dictionary a Vigilante is, “A person who tries in an unofficial way to prevent crime, or to catch and punish someone who has committed a crime, especially because they do not think that official organizations, such as the police, are controlling crime effectively. Vigilantes usually join together to form groups.” Kyle Rittenhouse, and his fellow criminal operators, are such a group that went to the Black Lives Matter protest looking for an excuse to kill people. His crime is nothing new as the KKK and other extremist groups over the years have murdered many people accused of crimes that these racist groups thought up in their minds. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake is an African-American man who was shot four times in the back during an arrest by a police officer. Protests, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 outrage by Black Lives Matter movements of the continuous murder and abuse of Black and Brown men by police.
Three white men found guilty of murdering Black jogger in US

Three white men were found guilty of murder Wednesday for shooting dead an African American man after chasing him in their pickup trucks, following a racially-charged trial in the southern US state of Georgia that gripped the nation. Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men and wounded another during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year that followed the police shooting of a Black man.
All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. But when video of the shooting leaked online, Arbery’s […]
Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
