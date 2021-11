At long last, Taylor Swift has released the 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," the once-mythical crown jewel of her musical catalog. For years Taylor has teased the existence of more “All Too Well” lyrics that she and collaborator Liz Rose cut from the song to arrive at the originally-released 5 minute, 28 second version. She included early drafts from journal entries in the Lover album packaging in 2019, and in 2020, she revealed that she and Rose cut seven entire verses from the song.

