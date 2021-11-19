ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First electric autonomous cargo ship launched in Norway

By Pierre-Henry Deshayes
techxplore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZero emissions and, soon, zero crew: the world's first fully electric autonomous cargo vessel was unveiled in Norway, a small but promising step toward reducing the maritime industry's climate footprint. By shipping up to 120 containers of fertilizer from a plant in the southeastern town of Porsgrunn to the...

