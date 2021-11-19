Meet Stacey Woods Sharing Holiday Coping Mechanisms

Sick days are becoming few and far between with the prevalence of remote work, and online school. The covid-19 pandemic changed a lot of things in our world. But one is now the majority of jobs have an option to work from home. This can impact the idea of “sick days”. Previously if you called out of work sick that meant laying in bed, probably having some soup, and watching tv. You may answer the phone or respond to a couple of emails on your phone, but you weren’t really “working”. These days things have changed. Even if you aren’t feeling up to being in the office or are worred you might be contagious most people are continuing to work. The team at Skynova surveyed over 1,000 employees who started working from home during the pandemic to get their perspective on taking sick days while working remotely.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO