ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet Stacey Woods Sharing Holiday Coping Mechanisms

kiss951.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to an interview with Francene Marie and Stacey Woods, HRIP. There is no better person...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Coping with holiday stress

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, a Sturgeon Bay psychologist has tips for you to manage your holiday stress. Dr. Dennis White says the expectations surrounding the time and money spent over the holidays can cause a buildup of tensions and worries. He suggests lowering your expectations and accepting the limitations when it comes to some family members who decide not to attend for a variety of reasons.
STURGEON BAY, WI
citysuntimes.com

Sharing The Holidays With a Loved One With Dementia

The holidays can be both enjoyable and stressful. The hustle and bustle may cause fatigue and overstimulation in someone living with dementia, leading to confusion, anxiety or agitation. Caregivers may become overwhelmed, particularly with the additional challenges posed by COVID-19. Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Team shares ways to modify...
HEALTH
WDVM 25

Experts offer tips on how to cope with grief during the holidays

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The loss of a loved one can be devastating, and during the holidays, the feeling of grief can be amplified. Experts say that it is important to learn how to cope in a healthy way. Whether it’s decorating the tree, baking turkey or going to mass, the holidays are often filled with […]
WASHINGTON, DC
kiss951.com

Not A Smooth Holiday Move

Holidays are stressful enough…but Meredith and her family have added to the mix. They are moving over the holidays…oh, but wait…it get’s better (or more stressful)…they are moving in with their in-laws (while their new house is being built).
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coping Mechanisms#Hrip#Xpo#North America Payroll#Global Hr Technology
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

Sick Days Becoming Few And Far Between With Remote Work

Sick days are becoming few and far between with the prevalence of remote work, and online school. The covid-19 pandemic changed a lot of things in our world. But one is now the majority of jobs have an option to work from home. This can impact the idea of “sick days”. Previously if you called out of work sick that meant laying in bed, probably having some soup, and watching tv. You may answer the phone or respond to a couple of emails on your phone, but you weren’t really “working”. These days things have changed. Even if you aren’t feeling up to being in the office or are worred you might be contagious most people are continuing to work. The team at Skynova surveyed over 1,000 employees who started working from home during the pandemic to get their perspective on taking sick days while working remotely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thepittsburgh100.com

Why you might feel holiday blues — and strategies help you to cope

With Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s celebrations ahead of us, this is often described as the “most wonderful time of the year.”. But the holidays can also lead to anxiety, stress and depression. A survey found nearly two-thirds of people with diagnosed mental health conditions say the holiday season made their conditions worse. Many others have short-term symptoms caused by holiday expectations.
MENTAL HEALTH
andnowuknow.com

Yes! Apples Rolls Out Omnichannel Strategy to Meet Holiday Demand; Kaari Stannard Shares

GLENMONT, NY - As the e-commerce sector continues to gain steam, making fresh produce available to consumers who choose to do their shopping online has become increasingly important. Yes! Apples recently launched a new online store that allows shoppers to order treasured apple varieties straight to their front doors—a move made just in time to meet the upcoming holiday rush.
AGRICULTURE
WETM

DEC urges hunters, hikers to share woods safely this season

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Outdoor enthusiasts are being reminded to “be safe, responsible and respectful” during fall and winter hunting seasons. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos has encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to respectfully share the woods and follow safety precautions as many hunting seasons are beginning this month.
HOBBIES
New York Post

How to cope when your business is holiday-based

Tammy Sons, 52, CEO of T.N. Nursery, knows all too well the highs and lows of running a seasonal business during the holiday season. The third-generation nursery began selling Christmas trees in the ’50s and now ships to every state in the country. “We got the idea from a buyer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL

Coping with rising COVID-19 numbers ahead of the holidays

Coping with rising COVID-19 numbers ahead of the holidays. As Thanksgiving approaches, health experts are sounding the alarm about another surge of coronavirus cases, especially because a large portion of the state's population still isn't vaccinated. Photographer: Sean Braswell. Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Stacey Rivera, CM-Lean

BOND Building is proud to announce the promotion of Stacey Rivera, CM-Lean to the position of Project Executive. Rivera’s expertise lies in delivering state-of-the-art institutional facilities for healthcare clients. She has worked on projects for Elliot Hospital, Beth Israel Lahey Health and Lawrence General Hospital. She holds a BS in Architectural Engineering Technology from the Wentworth Institute of Technology and has a Certificate of Management - Lean Construction.
BUSINESS
bkreader.com

BKLYN Sauce: Stacey Billups

Stacey Billups is living proof that no matter what stage you are in life, there is art inside of you… and you have every right to let it shine, no judgment: Stacey: “Although I wanted to study art in school I decided to take the practical route and instead became a social worker, married and had two children.
VISUAL ART
fox47.com

Bassett Mechanical

Bassett Mechanical is not only a great place to grow and thrive in your career, it’s a place to truly belong. As a member of the Bassett Mechanical Family, you’ll enjoy industry-leading compensation and benefits with countless professional growth opportunities. From the moment you’re hired to the day you retire, you’re part of a family that wants to help you succeed.
MADISON, WI
nbc24.com

Experts share healthy holiday tips

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's time to gather together with friends and family for Thanksgiving. But right now, health experts are asking the community to take certain steps to make sure you don’t come back from your get-together feeling under the weather. “I think so many of us want to get...
TOLEDO, OH
kiss951.com

Expand Your Definition on Happiness

Tis the season of holiday joy and peace on earth, but we all know that’s not the reality of many people. The mystery behind staying upbeat is to start a new project to get your mind off of the pain. From hiring someone to help you get your ideas off the ground, to going to the dollar store and making a craft. During dark times, stay far away from energy zappers. Those people mean you no good and you’ll spend energy you can save for another time. This next suggestion may sound trivial, but focus on your breathing and drink lots of water throughout the day.
UPMATTERS

U.P. veteran shares how her service dog helped her cope with PTSD

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Animals can play a key role in helping people cope with things like stress, anxiety, and depression. This can especially be true for veterans experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). “The benefits of having a service dog, I mean overall, the biggest thing is...
RAPID RIVER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy