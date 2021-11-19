Chicago Police Hosting ‘Gun Turn In’ Event In Effort To Make Communities Safer

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is paying you to get rid of your guns.

CPD is having a ‘Gun Turn In’ event Saturday on the city’s west side. CBS 2’s Ryan Baker talked with Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks about the program, which offer a $100 gift card, per weapon.

“You walk in, we make sure the gun is safe meaning that there’s no ammunition or live rounds in it. you walk out with a $100 gift card,” said Brooks. “You can spend that any way you would spend any other credit card. It doesn’t have a name on it, we don’t know who you are. the most important thing is how can we make this community a safer place.”

They are also giving $10 gift cards for BB guns. The Chicago police ‘Gun Turn In’ is happening tomorrow at the Lighthouse Gospel Baptist Church at 3004 W. Lexington from 10 to 2 p.m.