Lafayette, LA

10 Tips to Prevent Fire Deaths in Acadiana

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Gbbr_0d214np300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjnNK_0d214np300 One of the most frightening things to me is the thought of my house being on fire, but I honestly don’t try to think about it. As it turns out, I also don’t do enough to educate myself on the issue.

As we got a chance to sit down with Lafayette Fire Investigator Alton Trahan on “ Acadiana’s Morning News “, he gave us some good reminders about fire safety, and he taught us a few things we didn’t know. I thought I would pass along that information.

I think most people know that smoke detectors help to save lives. Unfortunately, not everyone has at least one smoke detector in their home, or they may not be able-bodied enough to install one. If there is someone in your neighborhood who you think can’t afford a smoke detector, or they need help installing their smoke detector, helping them out might mean the difference between life and death.

The Insurance Information Institute reports, based on statistics from the National Fire Protection Association , that there was a fire about every 24 seconds in our country. The statistics show there was a home fire every 93 seconds based on data from 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXijh_0d214np300
Kpel photo

Trahan says often they respond to fires at homes where a child has been playing with a lighter or matches. He says they even had a fire they responded to once, there was a 2-year-old child that was interested in a pack of matches. The fire was the result of the child’s interest in the matchbook. He says we really need to think about fire prevention, but we all have busy lives, so he does have some great reminders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWz60_0d214np300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1KS2_0d214np300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0v8M_0d214np300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sB7iF_0d214np300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPj7p_0d214np300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIIx7_0d214np300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ig4u_0d214np300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwgiK_0d214np300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7HPG_0d214np300 Source: 10 Tips to Prevent Fire Deaths in Acadiana

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

