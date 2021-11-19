Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor Rourick, 25, of Wiota, on Sunday for Domestic Assault with Intent, Child Endangerment and Reckless Use of a Firearm. Rourick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.

Shaun Parks, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested for OWI 1st Offense following a single-vehicle accident on I-80 westbound on Tuesday. Deputies located a single vehicle sitting in the median which had struck the cable barrier. Parks did not recall what had taken place. The vehicle sustained approximately $3,500 of damage and the cable barrier was not damaged. Subsequent investigation led deputies to believe that Parks was operating his vehicle while under the influence. Parks was arrested on the charge of OWI 1st offense. Parks was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was later released after posting bond.