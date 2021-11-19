ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris Fans Cheer Her Acting President Role on International Men’s Day: ‘History Being Made’

By Lindsey Ellefson
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When President Joe Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy Friday, he was put under anesthesia and his vice president was temporarily transferred his full presidential power. That is all standard procedure, but what made Friday’s events unique was that the Vice President Kamala Harris briefly became the first female to assume the...

mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
raleighnews.net

As Biden anesthetized, VP Harris gains presidential powers

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy for 85 minutes on Friday. Harris, the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president, broke yet another barrier, and worked from her office in the West Wing while Biden was under anesthesia, said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elle

EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler Opens Up About the Midterm Elections and Working for Kamala Harris

In ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month, we spoke with Laphonza Butler, who recently became the first woman of color to lead EMILY’s List, the powerful political action committee that works to elect pro-choice women into office. Butler is a longtime organizer who, at 30 years old, became the president of SEIU Local 2015, the country’s largest home care workers union and California’s biggest union. She’s also a political consultant and strategist who served as a senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign. Now she’ll be helming EMILY’s List at a particularly precarious time for Democrats, as abortion rights continue to be threatened across the country and an all-important midterm cycle looms near. “I come to this very clear-eyed about what is probable,” Butler tells ELLE.com. In the organization’s 36-year history, she is also the first mother to be president of EMILY’s List. “Just because something is hard and you know that it’s going to be hard, that is all the more reason to lean into it and make a difference for the people whose lives are on the line.” Ahead, Butler shares more about how she’s approaching the 2022 elections, the biggest career lesson she learned from Harris, and the worst advice she’s ever received.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
phillytrib.com

How Kamala Harris can save her vice presidency

Since taking office in January, Vice President Kamala Harris has struggled to find her role in the administration and win the approval of the American people. These problems have only gotten worse in recent weeks as stories about clashes between her staff and that of the President’s have made the depth of the problem clear.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Kamala Harris to Briefly Serve as Acting President

The House narrowly passed Biden's social safety net and climate bill this morning, sending it to the Senate. The bill's passage came after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decided to beat Nancy Pelosi's record for using the House's version of the filibuster, the "magic minute," and delaying the vote on the bill by speaking for over eight hours. [New York Times]
SAN JOSE, CA
The Guardian

Kamala Harris takes on presidential role – briefly – as Biden has colonoscopy

Kamala Harris on Friday morning became the first woman to wield presidential power in the US – temporarily, when Joe Biden had a colonoscopy under anesthetic. In a statement, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said: “This morning, the president will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical. While he is there, the president will undergo a routine colonoscopy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Mayorkas struggles to explain what Kamala Harris does in immigration role

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris has not been “directly” involved in his department’s key policy decisions during her nearly eight months tackling the “root causes” of illegal immigration for the Biden administration. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) recalled that President Biden had called Harris...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Herald

Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president: Opinion

WASHINGTON – Whatever happened to Kamala Harris?. She shattered all kinds of ceiling glass when Joe Biden made California’s junior senator his running mate and Harris was elected vice president. Since then, she’s largely receded from Washington’s daily doings and the cliff-hanging drama that’s surrounded the fight over the president’s agenda.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
