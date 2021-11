HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The end of an era!. Alabama A&M University President Dr. Andrew Hugine will retire after twelve years of leadership at the school. FOX54's Keneisha Deas had a virtual sitdown with the president on the past, present, and future of the university. FOX54 Keneisha Deas: What were the...

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO