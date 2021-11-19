ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research links COVID-19 in pregnancy with stillbirths

By Lindsey Tanner
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePregnant women with COVID-19 face increased chances for stillbirths compared with uninfected women, and that risk spiked to four times higher after the delta variant emerged, new government data show. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736...

medicalxpress.com

