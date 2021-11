‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ or ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ is an isekai fantasy anime that is based on a light novel series of the same name by Rifujin na Magonote. The show centers upon a hikikomori with no real purpose in life, who tragically passes away in a vehicular accident. However, he is later reborn in an alternate world where he is named Rudeus Greyrat by his parents. With memories of his past life still intact, the protagonist vows to make up for the mistakes that he once made. The anime first premiered on January 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

