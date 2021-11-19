ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Is Florida's Most Popular Thanksgiving Side

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LsjY_0d20yDQJ00
Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is upon us again. While the main course is rarely contested, some people usually switch some side items in and out. Depending on where you live, it may come down to collard greens or green beans. Baked potatoes or sweet potatoes. Dinner rolls or biscuits.

To see which state's most popular Thanksgiving side dish, Zippia looked to Google Trends to find the answer. If you're wondering about what Floridians are craving , it's...

Rolls!

The Sunshine State isn't alone with that sentiment. Michigan, Utah, and West Virginia also want some flaky, soft bread.

Researchers found that mashed potatoes "are once again king, with 9 states loving mashed potatoes the most," including California, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, and Oklahoma. Fifteen total states want a potato of some kind , whether it's mashed, sweet potato casserole, baked, or other variations.

It seems Americans also want more carbs with those potatoes. Zippia says they're reaching for rolls, stuffing, dressing, and more.

"Thanksgiving may be called Turkey Day, but maybe it should be called mashed potato or bread day," writers joked.

That doesn't mean you can't have one or the other. Have 'em all (if your budget allows it).

To see other states' preferred Thanksgiving side dishes, click here .

Comments / 7

Related
insideedition.com

The 'Rolls-Royce' of Thanksgiving Turkeys Costs $329

Turkey prices are shooting up 14% this year, but would you believe a 25-pounder recently went for $329?. The “Rolls-Royce” of Thanksgiving turkeys come from a farm in Virginia and are bred to be the most delicious you can eat and are even hand-plucked. Some smaller birds from KellyBronze still sell for a pricey $200.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
kiss951.com

Grocery Stores Offering Free Turkeys in North Carolina

During the next week, many Americans will be heading to the grocery store to pick up ingredients for their Thanksgiving meals. As much as we love a great meal, it can be expensive to put it all together. Before making your grocery list – and before heading out to the grocery store – make sure to check out Offers.com’s list below of grocery stores in Charlotte offering free turkeys with a qualifying purchase this Thanksgiving.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Thrillist

Kroger Is Recalling Baked Goods in 29 States Due to Metal Fragment Contamination

Kroger is pulling Country Oven baked goods from shelves in various stores across the nation. According to the grocery chain, the items may have been contaminated with metal. According to Food Safety News, affected baked goods include: Country Oven Cinnamon Rolls, Country Oven White Cake (7 lb, 13.5oz), Country Oven Chocolate Cake (40 oz), Country Oven White/Vanilla Cake (37 oz), Country Oven Yellow/Vanilla Cake (37 oz), Country Oven Chocolate/Vanilla Cake, and more. The recall has been issued in South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Google Trends#Sweet Potatoes#Floridians#Americans
fox5ny.com

The most disliked Thanksgiving side dishes, according to Instacart

November is here, and the people have spoken: Please don’t pass the candied yams this Thanksgiving. This is according to survey intel from polls conducted by Instacart, the nationwide grocery delivery platform, in partnership with The Harris Poll, on more than 5,000 American adults in October 2021. "This year, many...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifts 5K Turkeys To Florida Families For Thanksgiving - While In Rehab

Florida – Kodak Black is currently in rehab but that isn’t stopping him from providing his local communities with turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. According to TMZ, the Pompano Beach rapper dropped $14,500 on over 5,000 turkeys to help out families across South Florida during the holiday season. Driving around in rental trucks, his team handed out birds in seven locations over the course of three days. Some of the neighborhoods to benefit from Kodak Black’s giveaway are Sistrunk, Sunland, Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, Little Haiti and Golden Acres.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Google Reveals Florida’s Favorite Casserole

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s your favorite Thanksgiving Day casserole? Depends on you who ask. Fortunately, Google is breaking it down state-by-state. Based on searches, the west is a big fan of green bean and broccoli casseroles. Nearly a dozen states love their potato casseroles. But in North Carolina, they like pineapple casseroles. As for the Sunshine State, well the butternut squash casserole is the top choice. (Source: Google Trends) For more Thanksgiving Google Trends, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Which side dish are Hoosiers gobbling up most at Thanksgiving dinner?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sidesgiving... I mean Thanksgiving... is almost here! We have a lot to look forward to as one of the tastiest — and most tired — days of the year nears. This includes family time and time spent eating some of our family members' most famous dishes. Mom's mashed potatoes? Yes, please! Grandma's green beans? Say no more.
INDIANA STATE
theeverygirl.com

22 No-Hassle Sides To Contribute to This Year’s Thanksgiving

One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is gathering around the table with your family and friends—but so is the food. Something about Thanksgiving food just hits different, especially the Thanksgiving sides: mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. The only downside is that often times, it can take such a long time to prepare, particularly if you’re a procrastinator like me and wait until the day before. You don’t want to buy something store-bought; you want to put a little more effort into it. Don’t worry, we got you. We’ve curated a list of some of the yummiest Thanksgiving sides that don’t involve too much time in the kitchen.
FESTIVAL
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

Delta variant Thanksgiving map: the states that could be COVID hotspots on Turkey Day

Thanksgiving is just 10 days away. Many Americans will be wondering how widespread COVID-19 is where they’re going if they happen to be traveling to see relatives on Turkey Day. The good news is this year America seems to be in a much better place when it comes to Thanksgiving and the pandemic. Multiple vaccines are now available and easy to get – and they remain the best defense we have against covid for the upcoming holiday season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 4 Popular Bagged Salads Were Just Recalled in 10 States

It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
FOOD SAFETY
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
647
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy