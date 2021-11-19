ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken: No military solutions to challenges in Ethiopia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that the war in...

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Editor's Note: (A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.) Hong Kong(CNN Business) Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating...
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Why the rest of the world is worried

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is travelling to Kenya, where he will be discussing the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia. US and UK citizens have been told to leave Ethiopia "while commercial flights are readily available", in the words of a British minister. This alarming advice, with echoes of Kabul...
thedrive

Flurry Of Air Force Transports Head To East Africa As Potential For Ethiopia Evacuation Grows

A coalition of anti-government factions has been getting closer to Ethiopia's capital after more than a year of civil war. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Plane spotters using online flight tracking software have noticed an unusual uptick in U.S. Air Force logistics flights, primarily involving C-17A Globemaster III cargo planes, heading from various points in the United States to the East African country of Djibouti in the past few days. This comes amid reports that the U.S. military has started positioning troops in the region for a potential evacuation operation into neighboring Ethiopia, which is embroiled in a civil conflict. An alliance of armed groups in that country is now threatening to march on the capital and overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed if he does not step down and open a path to a new government.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Report says Ethiopia's Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia's rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country's capital, a new Amnesty International report says, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report released early Wednesday, based on...
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country, warning such statements could harm ties. Crowds of government supporters protested outside the US and British embassies in the capital Addis Ababa, waving Ethiopian flags and chanting "Stop foreign meddling" and "Stop fake news". Ethiopia's claim highlighted growing tensions between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and world powers that once saw him as a reformer but now voice alarm at the year-old war destabilising Africa's second most populous country. Washington in particular once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa.
spectrumlocalnews.com

US sanctions Eritrea's military, ruling party over Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war, and it warned it would sanction Ethiopia's government and rival Tigray forces if there is no “meaningful progress” toward a cease-fire and talks.
southernillinoisnow.com

Secretary of State Antony Blinken making 1st trip to Africa amid growing crises in Ethiopia, Sudan

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is running headfirst into a number of fires as he makes his first trip to Africa as America’s top diplomat. Nearly 10 months into his tenure, Blinken will bring U.S. President Joe Biden’s “America’s back” mantra to the world’s youngest continent. But for years now, the United States has been playing catch-up to China in many of Africa’s 54 countries. China has promoted deep business and diplomatic ties and invested in infrastructure, while the U.S. has said next to nothing about the region’s democratic backsliding.
US News and World Report

U.S. Blacklists Eritrea Military, Warns of More Action on Ethiopia

WASHINGTON/NAIROBI (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the Eritrean military and other Eritrea-based individuals and entities, as Washington warned it was prepared to take action against other parties to the conflict in Ethiopia as it steps up pressure to try to bring an end to fighting.
