ND Supreme Court rejects petition to alter parole eligibility for Bismarck man

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has rejected a petition by a Bismarck man convicted of killing his wife to alter the parole eligibility dates of his life sentence.

Fifty-eight-year-old Russell Craig was sentenced to life after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of Pamela Craig-Johnson in 2006. The sentence included the possibility of parole.

The Supreme Court has affirmed a district court’s ruling that denied Craig’s claim for post-conviction relief. The court said any issues that might allow such relief had already been brought up or should have been brought up at earlier proceedings.

