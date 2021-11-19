ND Supreme Court rejects petition to alter parole eligibility for Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has rejected a petition by a Bismarck man convicted of killing his wife to alter the parole eligibility dates of his life sentence.

Fifty-eight-year-old Russell Craig was sentenced to life after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of Pamela Craig-Johnson in 2006. The sentence included the possibility of parole.

The Supreme Court has affirmed a district court’s ruling that denied Craig’s claim for post-conviction relief. The court said any issues that might allow such relief had already been brought up or should have been brought up at earlier proceedings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.