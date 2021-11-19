Gary police seek help in disappearance of 73-year-old man last seen at truck stop

GARY, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Gary police are following up on leads regarding a 73-year-old man who has been missing for more than two days.

Clyde Merriweather, 73, was last seen Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m. parked in his 2018 black Toyota Corolla, with Indiana plate 179DVR, in front of the Love's Truck Stop, located at 3150 Grant St., just off I-80/94.

Gary police said surveillance video shows a man, wearing a dark blue hoodie with dark jeans, putting Merriweather into the passenger seat of his own vehicle.

Police described the man to have a clean shaved face and dark straight hair in his early to mid 20s, with a slender build and approximately 5'9"-5'11" tall. He was accompanied by a white female in her early 20s wearing a pink zipped hooded sweatshirt, white striped skirt, black socks and was carrying black boots. She is described as having long dark hair with a slim build and is approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall.

The man is a person of interest at this point.

Investigators are seeking assistance from the community to find Clyde Merriweather or identify the persons of interest who were last seen with him before his disappearance.

According to police, Merriweather has made no contact with family or friends during this time.

Clyde Merriweather, 73, is described as a black male, 6'02" tall, approximately 185 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have concerns about Merriweather's health and well being, and are hoping that he will be located safely.

His daughter, Gwen Merriweather Tate, asked the public to “please help us find him.”

Some Gary residents said they’ve seen the two persons of interest in the area and think they may be brother and sister.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clyde Merriweather is urged to contact Sergeant Salazar at 219-881-7300 ext 23042 or Sgt. Drummond at ext 23001, The Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or call 911.