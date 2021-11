The Orion Amphitheater, Huntsville’s newest live entertainment destination, will celebrate its opening weekend May 13-15, 2022, with The First Waltz—a landmark event featuring many of music’s most beloved artists, all of whom have deep ties to the North Alabama region. Across the momentous three-day event, there will be performances from Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, John Paul White, Mavis Staples, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Waxahatchee with more guests to be announced. The weekend will wrap on Sunday with special performances from Huntsville’s own vibrant musical community including The Aeolians of Oakwood University, Kelvin Wooten & Deqn Sue, Translee and Huntsville Community Drumline.

11 DAYS AGO