ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

This Day in Phillies History: November 19

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjYk6_0d20vZCk00

Mike Schmidt wins another MVP Award and The Big Piece celebrates a birthday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On this day in 1986, Philadelphia Phillies great and Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt wins the third and final National League MVP Award of his career. The third baseman hit .290, 37 home runs, and 119 RBI.

Schmidt joined Roy Campanella and Stan Musial in becoming only the third player in National League history to win the MVP three times. Bryce Harper will now attempt to join Schmidt as the second Phillie in franchise history to secure multiple MVP Awards.

On this day in 1979, Phillies legend Ryan Howard was born. Howard was drafted by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2001 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Missouri State University. He made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2004 at 24-years-old.

The following season, Howard won the NL Rookie of the Year Award, and in 2006, won the NL MVP Award. He was also named to his first All-Star Game, won the Homerun Derby, and the Silver Slugger Award. Famously, Howard slugged 58 homers and drove in 149, which led the majors in '06.

In 2008, the same year the Phillies won the World Series, Howard finished second in MVP voting after another fantastic season. The Big Piece once again led the majors with 48 dingers and 141 RBI. 2009 and 2010 continued to be successful years for Howard, being named to consecutive All-Star Games, and the '09 NLCS MVP.

Ryan Howard was truly a spectacle to behold during his prime, and his iconic batting stance, and exciting upper-deck home runs at Citizens Bank Park followed by a bat drop will always be special. Thankfully, the Phillies took advantage of the player's prime by securing a championship during those years. Let's hope they can do the same with Harper.

Happy 42nd birthday, Big Piece!

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Ryan Howard
Person
Mike Schmidt
Person
Roy Campanella
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Stan Musial
News-Democrat

Pair of longtime veterans will no longer don the St. Louis Cardinals uniform in 2022

Two career-long St. Louis Cardinals with a combined 20 seasons in the big leagues officially cut ties with the team on Thursday morning, as the club officially declined its contract options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martínez. Carpenter’s buyout will cost the club $2,000,000; Martínez’s will cost $500,000.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies History#National League Mvp Award#Mvp Awards#Missouri State University#The Homerun Derby#The Silver Slugger Award#The Big Piece#Citizens Bank Park
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Signed Veteran Starting Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Here is the “issue” between the Braves and Freddie Freeman

According to Jon Heyman, the Braves and Freddie Freeman are still expected to get a deal done, but there remains a point of contention:. This is a bit puzzling, I don’t think Freeman’s play-style and position will cause any steep decline in his play. We’ve seen players like Joey Votto perform at a high level at 38 years old, and I think Freeman will stave off decline more effectively. Freeman doesn’t have to have the home run going to be in a groove — he can spray the ball to all parts of the park and get on base at a high level, as can Joey Votto. I’m even comfortable with seven years for Freeman.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Joc Pederson Declines $10M Braves Contract Option for 2022; Will Become Free Agent

Just days after helping the team win its first World Series title since 1995, Joc Pederson declined his portion of a $10 million mutual option with the Atlanta Braves for the 2022 season. Pederson will receive a $2.5 million buyout after declining the option. Atlanta acquired the 2015 All-Star ahead...
MLB
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
MLB
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
133
Followers
118
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy