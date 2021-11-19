ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Homer Plessy, key to ‘separate but equal,’ on road to pardon

By Philadelphia Sun Staff
philasun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE PHOTO: Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V. Ferguson court case, pose for a photograph in front of a historical marker in New Orleans, on Tuesday, June 7, 2011. Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1896 “separate but equal” ruling, is...

www.philasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Louisiana board pardons Homer Plessy ahead of the 125th anniversary of Plessy v. Ferguson

A Louisiana board voted unanimously on Friday to pardon Homer Plessy. His arrest in 1892 led to the Supreme Court's Plessy v. Ferguson decision that established the "separate but equal" doctrine, allowing states to maintain racial segregation laws. Descendants of both Plessy and Ferguson, the Louisiana judge who made the initial ruling, were in Friday's hearing. Michelle Miller spoke to them ahead of the ruling's 125th anniversary this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
blogforarizona.net

Supreme Court Could Expand Gun Carry Rights

The Conservative-heavy Supreme Court argued a Second Amendment case Wednesday that could nationalize open carry laws when homicides are surging. The case involves a New York law restricting handgun use outside the home to those who can show “proper cause” or an urgent need to carry a gun. Justices questioned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Rockwell
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Clayborne Carson
Person
Homer Plessy
Person
Claudette Colvin
Person
Homer
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trump accused of showing more support to Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shootings as president

Donald Trump has faced accusations that he showed more support to Kyle Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shooting that happened during his presidency – including in Parkland, Florida, and El Paso, Texas – after pictures emerged of the duo. “Kyle Rittenhouse has already gotten more support from Trump than the families of the victims of any mass shootings,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted of Mr Rittenhouse’s meeting with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, on Monday.“Republican politicians are falling over themselves to praise him [Mr Rittenhouse]. If you’re still voting Republican, you’re wrong.”Mr Trump told Fox News’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Pardons#The U S Supreme Court#Creole#Ap Photo#The Supreme Court#Board Of Education#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
saobserver.com

Vigilantes: Illegal Killers

According to the dictionary a Vigilante is, “A person who tries in an unofficial way to prevent crime, or to catch and punish someone who has committed a crime, especially because they do not think that official organizations, such as the police, are controlling crime effectively. Vigilantes usually join together to form groups.” Kyle Rittenhouse, and his fellow criminal operators, are such a group that went to the Black Lives Matter protest looking for an excuse to kill people. His crime is nothing new as the KKK and other extremist groups over the years have murdered many people accused of crimes that these racist groups thought up in their minds. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake is an African-American man who was shot four times in the back during an arrest by a police officer. Protests, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 outrage by Black Lives Matter movements of the continuous murder and abuse of Black and Brown men by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy