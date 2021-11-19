ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Defensive Lineman Lawrence Guy Named NFLPA Community MVP

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — We knew that Lawrence Guy was a pretty great dude after he won the 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award in September. Now, the NFLPA is recognizing the Patriots defensive lineman for his charitable efforts.

Earlier this week, Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted a baby shower at Gillette Stadium for 20 local moms in need. It provided more than $40,000 in necessities and gifts, including diapers, strollers, baby monitors and health supplies for the expectant mothers. The Guys worked with five local non-profits — Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Our Single Parent House, Abby’s House, Sojourner House and Casa Myrna — to identify the 20 moms who participated.

The baby shower is one of the many charitable programs hosted by the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which was founded by the defensive lineman in 2019. It works to provide resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families, and has helped more than 5,000 households in need.

For his efforts this week, Guy was been named the Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP on Friday.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to receive this award out of all the great community service that is currently being done in the NFL,” Guy said in a release by the NFLPA. “Giving back has always been a priority of mine, and I am so grateful to be able to have a platform to help others and raise awareness in areas that are in need. I will continue to impact the community that shows up for me every Sunday!”

The NFLPA will now make a $10,000 contribution to Guy’s charity or a foundation of his choice. Guy and the other 2021 Community MVPs are all eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

