Lubbock, TX

25 Must-See Lubbock Spots to Take Your Relatives From Out-of-Town

By Kelsee Pitman
 7 days ago
It's the holiday season, and if family is visiting you from out of town, I've got you covered on how to give them the true Lubbock experience. Some...

Related
Can We Talk About Flying Into The Hub City?

The kicker for Oklahoma State University recently made headlines with a controversial statement. The kicker for the OSU Cowboys called Lubbock a "sh*thole". Now, he was probably going on about the way the fans treated our visitors, but it really got me thinking. Visualize for a second, a person landing...
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Wedding Videographer Participates in Hilarious TikTok Trend

There's been a wedding trend going around TikTok that involves pranking the groom during the first look, and it is absolutely hilarious. Texas wedding videographer, Ryan Chipman shared one of these pranks that he filmed to his professional TikTok account. In only a month, the video has gained over 3 million views and 710k likes.
TEXAS STATE
Lubbock Targets Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving From Now On

Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your family and friends, as well as eating your weight in turkey, stuffing, and pie. Many businesses want their employees to get this same experience, so they will close their doors for the holiday. Target will be closing its doors for this year’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
Thank You From All Of Your Friends At FMX

I guess I get to do this thing. As the elder statesman (the old guy) I guess it's on my to address you for Thanksgiving. While I'm not 100% comfortable being the guy that has to speak for everyone, I certainly hope everyone realizes how much they are appreciated. FMX...
LUBBOCK, TX
Is This The Saddest McDonald’s In Lubbock, Texas?

There was once a ball pit and slides. Now a harsh concrete area, void of any sign of life. Laughter and playtime at this McDonald's and so many like it was replaced with a meager, uncomfortable, and overall uninviting seating area. Hard benches with sharp edges that are just the perfect height for a child to smack their face on them while running excitedly to show their mother a chicken nugget that looks like their cat.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Needs A Mayor With Vision And May Be Your Guy

The last three mayoral terms were kinda, well, whatever. The last three mayoral terms were unremarkable. The one big project, Citizens Tower, was kind of started by the crew before this one. Unless the current mayor helped move some chairs, he doesn't really get to claim that one. What else was done? A footrace on the Loop? Waffling during the pandemic? Yeah, there just wasn't much going on there.
LUBBOCK, TX
Why Do People Throw Things at Lubbock Events?

So why do people throw things at games and events?. Two student sections were cleared at the Texas Tech-Iowa State game last week. The profanities were one thing, but the projectiles sealed their fate. Lubbock also used to have a giant problem of people throwing things at concerts. It even...
LUBBOCK, TX
Happy’s Shaved Ice Was Robbed Twice in Less Than a Month

Lubbock's own Happy's Shaved Ice was the victim of two separate robberies on October 25th and November 21st, and they think the same people were responsible. The first time, two men were seen on security camera footage opening the back door and then unlocking and clearing out both the safe and cash registers. Apparently, the suspects were given a team member's code to open both the door and safe. This happened at around 2:42 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WTF: Lubbock Gas Station Shows $6.76/Gallon

Gas prices across the country are definitely skyrocketing, but $6.76 a gallon sounds a little extreme. Possibly incorrect. And that's just what happened Monday morning (November 22nd) in Lubbock, Texas. If you happened to drive by this specific gas station that morning, you might have been in a little bit...
LUBBOCK, TX
Are West Texas Hunters At An Increased Risk Of Contracting Covid-19?

It seems like every day, because of the fear of Bat's Head Flu, we hear of another reason to never leave the house and indulge in the things that we appreciate and have enjoyed for generations. Here in The Republic of Texas, for the most part, we have chosen to not live in fear and continue to live like as only we know how.
TEXAS STATE
Should Texas Tech Outlaws Really Be Rewarded?

I did not want to write this post but I feel like I've been boxed into a corner. All of you can have whatever fun you want at the ball games. The truth is, I wasn't going to go whether you were the rowdiest or the nicest people in the world. I am very ambivalent about the situation as long as you don't get drunk and hurt someone on the drive home. I am writing because it was implied that some of us might agree with the bad behavior and there are more than a few of us that don't.
TEXAS STATE
Some of the Best Black Friday Deals You’ll Find in Lubbock

As the holiday season approaches, some people are getting ready for Thanksgiving while others are already prepping for Christmas, but most everyone is ready to save some money on Black Friday. Many companies have started posting their sales the week of Thanksgiving, while others still wait until it is officially...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
