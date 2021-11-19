25 Must-See Lubbock Spots to Take Your Relatives From Out-of-Town

I did not want to write this post but I feel like I've been boxed into a corner. All of you can have whatever fun you want at the ball games. The truth is, I wasn't going to go whether you were the rowdiest or the nicest people in the world. I am very ambivalent about the situation as long as you don't get drunk and hurt someone on the drive home. I am writing because it was implied that some of us might agree with the bad behavior and there are more than a few of us that don't.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO