H by Steve Harvey Collection To Launch on Monday

 7 days ago

Exciting news for Uncle Steve, his full menswear clothing line is available Monday. It’s the H by Steve Harvey Collection, designed by his personal stylist, Elly Karamoh.

H by Steve Harvey Collection is a full menswear clothing line, being released in capsules. The first release will be the neckties, priced at $49 and you can get yours this Monday, November 22nd at HbySteveHarvey.com

Uncle Steve is super excited about this collection, as you can tell by his recent wardrobe it'll be an upgrade to what he released years ago.

So, the ties will be released first, on Monday, November 22, the H by SteveHarvey shirts will be released, and then finally, the highly anticipated Steve Harvey Suit 2.0 will be released for purchase!

Don't forget to shop at HbySteveHarvey.com starting Monday, November 22n

