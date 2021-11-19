ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado man, 25, charged after he allegedly raped a woman in Harlem: report

By Brian Brant
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Colorado man is facing a rape charge after he allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old New Jersey woman last year in Harlem.

The New York Post reports Davis Lange, 25, went out for drinks with the alleged victim in Manhattan on Nov. 20, 2020. When the pair went back to a Harlem building, they got into a dispute after he allegedly attempted to kiss her.

The woman reportedly told police that after their argument, she somehow passed out and woke up with vaginal bleeding.

The Post reports Lange was arrested on Sept. 14 and charged with third-degree rape.

Lange reportedly has a permanent address in Colorado but has an apartment in Alphabet City.

Sanford Talkin, Lange's attorney, maintained his client's innocence after a court appearance on Thursday.

"[He] looks forward to the truth coming out," he told the Post.

