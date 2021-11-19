Nvidia booms on Wall Street

Investing.com – Nvidia stock (NASDAQ: NVDA ) jumped 6% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the chipmaker’s sales and profit raced past estimates in the third quarter. Data centers and gaming led the momentum in the third quarter, much the same way they have over the last several quarters, driven by the pandemic-induced shifts in work and leisure practices. Demand for gaming has boomed while data centers have expanded as businesses and consumers make online an integral part of their lives. With those trends showing little sign of waning, the company's outlook was accordingly optimistic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO