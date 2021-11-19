Nvidia booms on Wall Street

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. The Biden administration is turning to some of the world's largest oil consuming nations to lower global prices after OPEC+ snubbed several requests to increase crude production. Reuters reports that the coordinated effort could include China, India, South Korea and Japan, and would involve releasing national crude stockpiles at a time when prices are rising at the pump. The U.S. and allies have coordinated strategic petroleum reserve releases before, with the last big effort coming during the 2011 war in OPEC member Libya.
