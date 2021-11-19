ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia booms on Wall Street

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cocaine nose jobs of Wall Street were rushing to buy Nvidia stock yesterday after its third-quarter results were announced on Wednesday. Nvidia shares of the chip maker ended the day up 8.25 percent, after jumping more than 10 percent at the...

fudzilla.com

Entrepreneur

Wall Street Tumbles on Resurgence of Coronavirus

A new, highly infectious variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus has been discovered in South Africa, and cases are already showing up in places as far away as Israel. With a reproduction level of 2 (anything above 1 represents exponential epidemic capacity), this new strain — currently called B.1.1.529 — threatens the global marketplace anew, just as economic conditions around the world were beginning to get their footing following the Delta-variant fallout.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street ends higher; Nvidia surge offsets Nordstrom, Gap slide

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other tech stocks, while Gap and Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN ) shares tumbled following weak quarterly reports. Nordstrom tumbled 29% and Gap slid 24%, after the two retailers reported weak quarterly results and warned of supply chain...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 1.08% to $273.39 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $224.10 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. ends higher on upbeat economic data, Nvidia-surge

On Wednesday, a swathe of major key indices in the Wall St. closed out the session in a fairly upbeat tenure with Nasdaq alongside S&P 500 leading the tally of gains, however, Dow rounded off nearly flatlined as investors turned to growth stocks and defensives amid growing inflationary pressure alongside a sustenance in supply chain problems among major US retailers.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Tech weakness keeps Wall Street under pressure

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes slipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq lagging the most as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while gains in banking and energy stocks helped limit broader market losses. The S&P 500 energy index jumped 2.7% as oil prices rose after a move...
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

Nordstrom Misses Wall Street’s EPS Targets

Nordstrom Inc. reported third-quarter earnings exceeded year-ago levels but came in short of analysts’ estimates. The upscale retailer reiterated its outlook for the year as Nordstrom banner sales returned to 2019 levels. Third-quarter net earnings of $64 million or $0.39 per diluted share, with earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
kmvt

Chobani will go public on Wall Street

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Chobani has filed paperwork for an initial public offering. The company will trade on NASDAQ and go under the symbol CHO. No information was made available about how many shares will be available or what their projected value is.
TWIN FALLS, ID
FXStreet.com

J-La sets of Wall Street taper trade

It was a frisky session on Wall Street overnight as President Biden renominated Jerome Powell for another term as Fed Chairman while elevating his rival, Lael Brainard, to Vice-Chair. Ms Brainard is very much a dove, and it appears that stock and bond markets, in particular, had been simmering near recent highs in case Ms Brainard got the nod for the top job.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Is Missing Out on This Surprising SaaS Story

Nasdaq's Verafin acquisition fueled anti-financial crime technology growth of 106% year over year. Software-as-a-service now accounts for 34% of Nasdaq's annualized recurring revenue. Outside of its core trading revenue, much of Nasdaq's revenue will become recurring. While the name Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is immediately recognizable by most in the investing world,...
MARKETS
abc17news.com

Stocks wobble on Wall Street as investors review earnings

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports from retailers and an update on the employment market. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Financial companies had some of the broadest losses. Bond yields edged lower. Solid earnings reports helped lift chipmaker Nvidia and several retailers, including Macy’s and Kohl’s. The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000.
STOCKS
News Channel Nebraska

Shares of Sweetgreen soar following Wall Street debut

Wall Street is hungry for fancy salads. Sweetgreen's stock nearly doubled in price mid-day Thursday, hours after the upscale salad chain made its Wall Street debut. The company set its price at $28 per share Wednesday, ahead of its initial public offering Thursday. The stock price jumped to about $54 at one point, and was hovering around $52 per share in afternoon trading.
LIFESTYLE
investing.com

Nvidia Pops as Data Centers Boom, Video Games Are Still On

Investing.com – Nvidia stock (NASDAQ: NVDA ) jumped 6% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the chipmaker’s sales and profit raced past estimates in the third quarter. Data centers and gaming led the momentum in the third quarter, much the same way they have over the last several quarters, driven by the pandemic-induced shifts in work and leisure practices. Demand for gaming has boomed while data centers have expanded as businesses and consumers make online an integral part of their lives. With those trends showing little sign of waning, the company's outlook was accordingly optimistic.
VIDEO GAMES
FOXBusiness

Why Wall Street is not yet on board with pot stocks

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: Tapping Reserves

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. The Biden administration is turning to some of the world's largest oil consuming nations to lower global prices after OPEC+ snubbed several requests to increase crude production. Reuters reports that the coordinated effort could include China, India, South Korea and Japan, and would involve releasing national crude stockpiles at a time when prices are rising at the pump. The U.S. and allies have coordinated strategic petroleum reserve releases before, with the last big effort coming during the 2011 war in OPEC member Libya.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Wall Street Opens Higher as Inflation Concerns Ease

FTSE -0.14% at 7277. US stocks are set for a firmer start to trading after a weaker close in the previous session. Concerns over inflation pulled stocks lower in a data quiet session. Today fresh record highs in Europe have helped set an upbeat tone to trading. Falling treasury yields...
STOCKS
International Business Times

US Stocks Slide In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were down in the opening minutes of Wednesday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 40.41 to 36,101.81 at 9:31 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 2.64 to 4,698.26. The NASDAQ Composite Index dropped 6.87 to 15,966.98.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street down as retailers stoke inflation fears

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street benchmarks closed down on Wednesday on inflation fears and supply chain concerns, with investors betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected to tame rising prices. Target Corp (TGT.N) was the latest big-name retailer to report positive results, upping...
BUSINESS

