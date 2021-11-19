ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

By Tom Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLRDP_0d20njnS00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news.

Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed.

According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis.

Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.

