ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Best Stores In The Evansville Area For Black Friday Deals in 2021

By Travis Sams
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year wasn't the greatest year for shopping on Black Friday, but Black Friday deals and shopping are back in full gear in 2021. Each year, WalletHub releases a list of the best Black Friday deals by retailers. How did they come up with their results? Well according to their website,...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Southern Indiana Ice Cream Shop Selling Christmas Tree Cake Mixer

One ice cream shop in southern Indiana is selling a treat that will surely put you into the holiday spirit. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. My love for Christmas Tree Cakes is no secret. I have people randomly messaging me with Christmas Tree Cake memes, shirts, and everything else Christmas Tree Cake-related. It's nice to know that I am top of mind to many people whenever they see Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Something about those little Christmas tree-shaped cakes with green sugar crystals gives me an overwhelming sense of joy.
GRANDVIEW, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

40 Real Indiana Town Names that Will Make You Scratch Your Head

Not that I look forward to severe weather (which I know is a really strange way to start an article), but whenever there is a severe storm threat in the area and the local news interrupts "our regularly scheduled program" to track it and let us know when and if we'll need to head to our basement or safe space in the house, I always find myself learning about places in our area I never knew existed. You know what I'm talking about, right? It's when Wayne Hart (WEHT), Jeff Lyons (WFIE), or Cameron Hopman (WEVV) trace a line along the front edge of the storm line and drag it out to show when the storm is expected to hit a particular area. For example, after drawing out the tracking box, they'll warn residents in Solitude, Greenbriar, Eby, or Buckskin that the storm is 15 to 20 minutes away. Every time it happens, it's like we get a little geography lesson about the area some of us have called home our entire lives.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Police Department Seeking Help To Locate/Check Welfare Of Young Woman

The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a young woman. On November 19th, the Evansville Police Department responded to a check welfare of a young female who is homeless and spoke very little English. The young woman was gone by the time that Evansville Police Officers arrived on the scene. The officers were unable to locate the woman that night. So, now they are asking for your help to locate her.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Santa Claus Land of Lights 2021 Opens on Thanksgiving

Santa Claus Land of Lights returns this week to help get you into the holiday spirit!. The annual family tradition at Lake Rudolph Campground in Santa Claus, Indiana, Santa Claus Land of Lights opens on Thanksgiving night! Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2-mile Family Christmas Light Adventure that tells the "Shining Story of Rudolph!"
SANTA CLAUS, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

13 Must See Acts at the Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville, Indiana

When I was a kid, the Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville was part of my family's Thanksgiving weekend tradition. We would load up the car and head over to Roberts Stadium in Evansville. While I was terrified of clowns and, more specifically, the Funsters, I loved loved loved going to the circus. The trapeze. The high wire act. Any act that had monkeys or orangutans. And, of course, the cotton candy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Deals#Thanksgiving#Christmas#The Evansville Area 2021
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Did You Know You Can Take A Week Long Cruise In Illinois?

So you want to have a really fun, week-long cruise experience, but you're not really that into the idea of leaving the United States, given the current pandemic situation. It's possible to satisfy that cruise urge, and still never leave (except for a couple of stops) the State of Illinois. Just trade the ocean for the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Bourbon Barrel Christmas Tree In Kentucky Is A Must See This Christmas

Christmas in Kentucky wouldn't be complete without entertaining it with one of the state's greatest products...bourbon. We all know that one thing Kentucky is known for is bourbon. Personally, I have developed a new love for bourbon. My favorite is Kentucky's number one bourbon, Jim Beam. More specifically, Jim Beam Vanilla. If you haven't tried that mixed with root beer or orange soda, you are missing out. Try it, you'll thank me later. Anyways...on the topic of bourbon. There is one bourbon-related Christmas attraction that you have to check out this holiday season in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

What’s Next for the Former Showplace Cinema Building in Evansville, Indiana?

Back in December 2019, it was announced that Showplace Cinemas South was on the market. Less than a year later, in October 2020, the building was purchased and promptly closed down by the new owners. Like so many other businesses, movie theaters especially, Showplace South became another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Here we are, another year later, and we're learning what the plan is for that iconic building on Evansville's southeast side.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Shocking Video of Indianapolis Body Shop Crashing Customer’s Car

An Indianapolis body shop flips a customer's car and then ghosts her. A truly shocking video of a body shop owner allegedly totaling a customer's car after taking it on a joy ride has gone crazy viral on social media. Aeisha Anwar Finkton took her beautiful 2018 Infiniti Q50 to a body shop in Indianapolis for some minor bodywork. Since Blake, the owner of 100 Keys Garage, LLC gave her a $500 quote and said her car would be ready in two days, she went with his business instead of a local Infiniti dealership. Finkton could not have known that she would never drive that car again after dropping it off at the body shop.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy