ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

25 Must-See Lubbock Spots to Take Your Relatives From Out-of-Town

By Kelsee Pitman
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the holiday season, and if family is visiting you from out of town, I've got you covered on how to give them the true Lubbock experience. Some...

kkam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talk 1340

Lubbock Targets Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving From Now On

Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your family and friends, as well as eating your weight in turkey, stuffing, and pie. Many businesses want their employees to get this same experience, so they will close their doors for the holiday. Target will be closing its doors for this year’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Talk 1340

Happy’s Shaved Ice Was Robbed Twice in Less Than a Month

Lubbock's own Happy's Shaved Ice was the victim of two separate robberies on October 25th and November 21st, and they think the same people were responsible. The first time, two men were seen on security camera footage opening the back door and then unlocking and clearing out both the safe and cash registers. Apparently, the suspects were given a team member's code to open both the door and safe. This happened at around 2:42 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

WTF: Lubbock Gas Station Shows $6.76/Gallon

Gas prices across the country are definitely skyrocketing, but $6.76 a gallon sounds a little extreme. Possibly incorrect. And that's just what happened Monday morning (November 22nd) in Lubbock, Texas. If you happened to drive by this specific gas station that morning, you might have been in a little bit...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Are West Texas Hunters At An Increased Risk Of Contracting Covid-19?

It seems like every day, because of the fear of Bat's Head Flu, we hear of another reason to never leave the house and indulge in the things that we appreciate and have enjoyed for generations. Here in The Republic of Texas, for the most part, we have chosen to not live in fear and continue to live like as only we know how.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Truck#Restaurants
Talk 1340

Try This Delicious Trick on Your Next Dutch Bros Run

The third Dutch Bros location in Lubbock is officially open, so I figured it is a good time to share a trick that makes their Blue Rebels even better. The Blue Rebel is their version of an energy drink that has a flavor similar to Red Bull. If you are familiar with either, you know how strong that taste is. The taste is so distinctive that it can take over the flavor of any other syrups you try to add to the drink.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Santa Land To Open December 10

It's beginning to look a lot like Santa Land time at Mackenzie Park. We previously reported that construction of Santa Land was underway and on Thursday, we finally learned the details of this year's Santa Land. Santa Land inside Mackenzie Park will open to the public on Friday, December 10....
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Talk 1340

Dutch Bros. Coffee Opens Third Lubbock Location On Wednesday

Lubbock seems to really love Dutch Bros. Coffee. That could be why they're springing up all across Lubbock after opening their first location in March of this year. The new location of Dutch Bros. Coffee will open Wednesday morning (November 17th) and it's located at 11201 Quaker Avenue. The spread...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Whiskey Myers in Lubbock, TX

We're giving away a pair of tickets to see Whiskey Myers live in Lubbock in 2022. Wanna win? Just click on any of the boxes below. We'll pick five random winners* on Friday, November 19th, 2021. Good luck!. *This is a multi-station contest running on lonestar995fm.com, kfmx.com, kfyo.com and kkam.com....
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Are Digital Kiosks the Next Big Thing in Lubbock?

Would you like to order food in a restaurant the way you order merchandise from Amazon?. Restaurants all over the United States have been adding digital kiosks to their lobbies and at tables. You see them everywhere from McDonald's to Cheddar's. We even had the waitress point to a 3D bar code when we asked for a menu while recently dining at P.F. Chang's.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Marshall Tucker Band Is Coming To Lubbock In 2022

A night of southern rock and a celebration of 50 years will take place at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in 2022. The Marshall Tucker Band will celebrate five decades of great music, performances, and memories in 2022 as the band will tour the United States with over 30 live concerts throughout the year. On March 27, 2022 the band will be performing in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy