25 Must-See Lubbock Spots to Take Your Relatives From Out-of-Town

The third Dutch Bros location in Lubbock is officially open, so I figured it is a good time to share a trick that makes their Blue Rebels even better. The Blue Rebel is their version of an energy drink that has a flavor similar to Red Bull. If you are familiar with either, you know how strong that taste is. The taste is so distinctive that it can take over the flavor of any other syrups you try to add to the drink.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO