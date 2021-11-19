Rotiform Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rotiform)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotiform Wheels Extends Technical Partnership with Ferrari

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel Pros' brand, Rotiform wheels, announced today that the company has extended its relationship with Ferrari as the official technical wheel partner with a multi-year extension. Rotiform has served as technical partner for the entirety for the 2021 season, supplying Rotiform branded race wheels for the world-renowned Ferrari Challenge Championship and GT Racing Series 488 GTE and 488 GT3 EVO cars.
Monoprice logo

Monoprice Extends Its Dark Matter Monitor Line With New 49-inch Super-Ultrawide and 34-inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitors. BREA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Matter, the high-performance and high-value gaming accessories and peripherals brand from Monoprice, unveiled its new 34-inch ultrawide (UWQHD) and 49-inch curved super ultrawide (DQHD) monitors. These two monitors carry forward the brand's commitment to bringing to market products that refuse to compromise performance and value.
Alpha Motor Corporation SUPERSAGA™ Pure Electric Performance Sedan in Collaboration with Rotiform

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation exclusively previewed the company's striking performance edition sedan named SUPERSAGA™ at THE ZEVAS™, the Los Angeles Auto Show's inaugural zero-emission vehicle awards program powered by Electrify America last week. Following the most recent base model unveiling of SAGA™, SUPERSAGA™ expands on the possibilities.
Robb Report

First Look: Moto Guzzi’s V100 Mandello Is the First Production Bike With Active Aerodynamics

Celebrating 100 years of operation in 2021, Moto Guzzi decided to not just give themselves a new factory in the province of Mandello del Lario in northern Italy, but to introduce the first production motorcycle to feature adaptive aerodynamics. The new Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello features slight shape-shifting capabilities owed to wind deflectors mounted on the sides of the gas tank. These adjust their position depending on the speed and riding mode selected. The design ensures air pressure on the rider is reduced by a claimed 22 percent, numbers normally reserved for much larger touring motorcycles with wider fairings, while allowing...
