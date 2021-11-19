Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

The Champions League continues Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage, and AC Milan will be playing Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. AC Milan tied Porto 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Atletico Madrid is coming off of a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. Right now, AC Milan (one point) is last in Group B, while Atletico Madrid (four points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. The teams both need a win to help get themselves out of the bottom half of the group. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO