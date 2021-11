With college hockey well underway in 2021-22, Hockey East has seen some surprise impact players elevating their teams in the first quarter of the season. It has been an uneven start for a lot of teams, with only one point separating the first- and fourth-place teams currently in the conference standings. UMass currently holds a tenuous lead with Providence right behind, while UMass Lowell has (along with Vermont) played the fewest number of conference games (4) but has a 4-0-1 record.

6 DAYS AGO