US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Biden administration policy in Africa

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told BBC Africa's Anne Soy that world...

www.bbc.com

AFP

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive. The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The inclusion of Taiwan, and not China, led to an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it "firmly opposes" the invitation to "the so-called Summit for Democracy." Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Maupe Ogun-Yusuf of Channels TV

QUESTION: Okay. So people are talking about how this is a resuscitation – your visit to Africa is a resuscitation of U.S. Africa policy, and you’re thinking that this time around, perhaps your policy is going to be tailored to every country’s needs. Is that going to be the case this time around?
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken Discusses US-Africa Policy During Stop in Nigeria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks Thursday in Abuja with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and other officials to discuss furthering cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access and economic growth, and revitalizing democracy, according to the U.S. State Department. Nigeria is the second...
informnny.com

Blinken to Africa to boost US response to regional crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s competition with China for influence didn’t get off to a great start in Africa. In August, the top U.S. diplomat planned a visit, only to postpone it because of the turmoil in Afghanistan that preoccupied Washington. Now, three months later and as two significant African crises worsen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will try again this week to signal the administration’s “America is back” message to the continent.
Reuters

Ethiopia asks U.S. to stop spreading false information on war

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government has asked the United States to stop spreading falsehoods against the country, the state minister of communication said on Thursday, after the U.S. State Department issued an alert about potential "terrorist attacks". Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the...
The Independent

Cross-party delegation from US Congress meet Taiwan’s president in defiance of China

Five US lawmakers who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night have now met with the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China to call off the trip.After the meeting, the president reiterated both sides’ cooperation in veteran affairs, economic issues and trade while emphasising on the island’s close alignment with the US. “Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ms Tsai said.Taiwan has been a point of contention as tensions rose between the US...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo at a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN SECRETARY OMAMO: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, from various media houses. We are delighted to welcome you to this press conference. My name is Raychelle Omamo. I am the cabinet secretary for foreign affairs of the Republic of Kenya, and I’m delighted to be sharing this platform with my dear friend and colleague, the Secretary of State of the United States of America, His Excellency Antony Blinken. I wish to reiterate our warm words of welcome to the very strong delegation that you traveled with, Excellency, and to say how privileged and joyous it was for us to engage with you today.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and International Organization for Migration Director General Antonio Vitorino Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good afternoon, everyone. It’s a pleasure to receive here at the State Department the director general of the IOM, Director General Vitorino. Thank you for being here, but especially thank you for the extraordinary work that you and your entire team have been doing over what has been really an unprecedented movement of people around the globe, different parts of our world.
POLITICO

The Small Business Administration says a Trump-era decision to deny Covid loans to Planned Parenthood was an “extraordinary departure” from policy.

The loans had become a political flashpoint on the Hill for Republicans. What's up? A Trump administration preliminary conclusion that state and local Planned Parenthood affiliates were ineligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans — designed to help with the economic effects of the pandemic — was an "extraordinary departure" from administration policy, an “incorrect analysis” and “did not reflect an official policy of the agency,” Small Business Administration head Isabella Guzman told top senators on the Small Business Committee in a Wednesday letter first obtained by POLITICO.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, everyone. It’s a pleasure to have my friend Nasser Bourita, the foreign minister of Morocco, here at the State Department. We’ve had the opportunity to talk and see each other on a number of occasions since January. But it’s especially good to have him here at the department because we have a longstanding partnership with Morocco, one that we want to strengthen and deepen.
