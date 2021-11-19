US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Biden administration policy in Africa

FOREIGN SECRETARY OMAMO: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, from various media houses. We are delighted to welcome you to this press conference. My name is Raychelle Omamo. I am the cabinet secretary for foreign affairs of the Republic of Kenya, and I’m delighted to be sharing this platform with my dear friend and colleague, the Secretary of State of the United States of America, His Excellency Antony Blinken. I wish to reiterate our warm words of welcome to the very strong delegation that you traveled with, Excellency, and to say how privileged and joyous it was for us to engage with you today.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO