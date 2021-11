Battle royale games have all but taken over in recent years, taking center stage in streaming popularity and attracting hardcore and casual gamers alike. And it makes sense - battle royales offer a unique competitive multiplayer experience. Nothing feels better than clutching a fight and coming out on top; you were better than everyone else in the server and victory is now yours. But there are several options out there, and the learning curve for some titles may feel too steep for new players to overcome. Also, many battle royale games play entirely differently, and certain styles will appeal to different people. So, if you've been wondering which battle royale suites your play style, check out this list and find that perfect match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO