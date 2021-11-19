ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tether commences active testing of Shyft solution to FAFT ‘Travel Rule’

By Ibiam Wayas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTether has commenced testing and integration of the Shyft Veriscope solution. Veriscope is a decentralized solution for VASP to ensure compliance with the FAFT Travel Rule. USDT was launched on the Avalanche blockchain early this month. Tether Inc., the company behind the largest stablecoin USDT, recently announced it has...

