Whether or not the players and coaches will admit it in public, the Buffalo Bills are on the brink. Their 2021 season could become one of the worst collapses in Buffalo sports history. A Thanksgiving game with a national audience might be exactly what the Bills need to turn the page on the roller coaster. To start their climb back up the AFC standings. After a day of food and family, the Bills will have the honor of closing out the annual day of football against the New Orleans Saints.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO