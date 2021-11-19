ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Go behind the scenes of Apple’s creative ‘A Dozen Eggs’ iPhone 13 Pro video

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple shared its latest Shot on iPhone 13 video yesterday, made by Michel Gondry called “A Dozen Eggs.” Now Apple has released a behind-the-scenes look at how Gondry created the unique film....

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

No yolk! Eggs steal the scenes in latest "Shot on iPhone" ad (VIDEO)

It's amazing what you can do with an iPhone 13 Pro and some eggs. French film director Michel Gondry was commissioned by Apple to produce a Shot on iPhone 13 Pro video and as Apple says in the YouTube listing, this is "A look behind the scenes as Michel Gondry turns a simple carton of eggs into a dozen pieces of cinema, with some help from iPhone 13 Pro."
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple’s latest beta fixes macro mode confusion for iPhone 13 Pro

Apple’s latest iOS 15.2 beta is making the iPhone 13 Pro’s macro mode simple by adding a button to let you turn it on and off (via 9to5Mac). The icon, which looks like a little flower, pops up whenever you’re close enough to an object to take a macro photo and lets you easily switch between having Auto Macro mode on and off without having to go into settings.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple shares behind-the-scenes look at Michel Gondry's Shot on iPhone short

Apple on Friday posted a behind-the-scenes look at a Shot on iPhone short film created by acclaimed French filmmaker Michel Gondry. On Thursday, Apple aired "A Dozen Eggs," a whimsical short Gondry produced using iPhone 13 Pro. Going behind-the-scenes, Gondry explains the use of eggs as the main player in...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Gondry
enplugged.com

iPhone 13 Pro ‘final’ design just appeared before Apple event – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. With the iPhone 13 expected to launch at the big Apple Event on September 14, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing all sorts of last-minute leaks. And the latest iPhone 13 Pro images give us a pretty clear picture of what Apple’s new iPhone could look like.
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

iPhone 13 Pro came with an annoying macro camera setting. Here’s how Apple is fixing it with iOS 15.2

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has a pretty good camera set-up, putting it among the top 5 on DxOMark Mobile. But there are already some previous reports of iPhone 13’s flaws—like attempts by Apple to discourage third-party repairs. But hey, at least the camera feature is still pretty good, right? Well, not if you’re an avid user of its macro feature.
CELL PHONES
Popular Mechanics

Head to Head: Apple’s Entry-Level iPhone 13 Mini Versus Its Flagship 13 Pro Max

After Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro Max back in September, I immediately placed a preorder to upgrade from my ailing iPhone X. That’s a pretty big deal, since I only splurge on a new iPhone whenever there’s a significant functionality change. For the past two years, I’d spent my days looking at a cracked, discolored screen on a phone barely clinging to life. A heavily deteriorated battery meant that my phone died within eight hours from full charge at inconvenient moments, like when relying on GPS directions or looking up something for work. The iPhone 13 Pro Max rectified every issue I faced with my worn iPhone X along with some major upgrades. With the biggest battery in an iPhone (at 4,352-milliampere-hour capable of lasting up to 28 hours), a large 6.7-inch display featuring a 120-Hz refresh rate (a first for iPhones), and a camera system capable of cinematic and macro photography shots, the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest transformation between iPhone generations in years. After two months of heavy daily use, I’m happy with my purchase. The 5G speeds are fast and make for smooth cloud gaming, the advanced camera system has my Canon M50 DSLR collecting dust, and the battery lasts from the minute I unplug the phone until my head hits the pillow for bed.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#The Eggs#Behind The Scenes#Shot
howtogeek.com

Apple Will Fix iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Speaker for Free

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple expands iPhone 12 and 12 Pro repair program in the UAE

Apple has expanded its iPhone 12 and 12 Pro repair program in the UAE due to possibly sound issues on the handsets. Some owners of the devices have had problems with the sound on their iPhones and Apple is now offering repairs at Apple Stores and also at Authorized repairers. The issues appear to only affect the 12 and 12 Pro models, it does not affect the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Maz models.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

Apple Granted Patents for All-Glass iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac Pro

Apple to soon bring an all-glass iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac Pro tower. Earlier, Jony Ive, chief of design for Apple products, shared an idea of bringing an iPhone made of glass. The company has filed a patent with the US patent and Trademark Officer to bring an all-glass iPhone,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
Apple Insider

Apple debuts new short 'Saving Simon' shot on iPhone 13 Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The new "Shot on iPhone" short film focuses on one little girl's attempt to keep the holiday spirit — and the littlest snowman — alive.
CELL PHONES
theapplepost.com

Apple releases annual holiday ad, shot entirely on iPhone 13 Pro

As is tradition, Apple has released its 2021 holiday ad, Saving Simon. Apple says the video is “a story for everyone who can’t wait for the holidays to get here,” and dedicated “to the ones we’ve waited all year to be with.”. Additionally, the three minute video was shot entirely...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy