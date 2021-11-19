Go behind the scenes of Apple’s creative ‘A Dozen Eggs’ iPhone 13 Pro video

After Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro Max back in September, I immediately placed a preorder to upgrade from my ailing iPhone X. That’s a pretty big deal, since I only splurge on a new iPhone whenever there’s a significant functionality change. For the past two years, I’d spent my days looking at a cracked, discolored screen on a phone barely clinging to life. A heavily deteriorated battery meant that my phone died within eight hours from full charge at inconvenient moments, like when relying on GPS directions or looking up something for work. The iPhone 13 Pro Max rectified every issue I faced with my worn iPhone X along with some major upgrades. With the biggest battery in an iPhone (at 4,352-milliampere-hour capable of lasting up to 28 hours), a large 6.7-inch display featuring a 120-Hz refresh rate (a first for iPhones), and a camera system capable of cinematic and macro photography shots, the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest transformation between iPhone generations in years. After two months of heavy daily use, I’m happy with my purchase. The 5G speeds are fast and make for smooth cloud gaming, the advanced camera system has my Canon M50 DSLR collecting dust, and the battery lasts from the minute I unplug the phone until my head hits the pillow for bed.

