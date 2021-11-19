ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battle of Guardians Launches NFT Game

coinspeaker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOG is a real-time multiplayer PVP arena NFT game where players battle it out against one another to earn rewards. The game was developed in Unreal Engine guaranteeing that users enjoy the power of the blockchain but also its unparalleled graphics. Further, it is built on the Solana network. BOG has...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
coinspeaker.com

ZooKeeper to Launch ZooGenes on November 14th: A New Gaming Generative NFT

ZooKeeper will launch the first generation of ZooGenes On the 14th of November, with 10,000 unique NFT characters to be distributed over 3 rounds. Those who previously held ZOO tokens in their wallets received an Yggdrazil Keepsake and will be given priority during the first 6 hours of the first sales round.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level

Phantom Galaxies recently exploded onto the scene without much warning. This new IP being developed by Animoca Brands and Blowfish Studios is a love letter to 80’s robot and mech fantasy. By looking at the trailer, it is easy to guess the inspiration of what this game is about. A strange combination of Gundam and Transformers is the foundation of this new universe. The planet of Neoterra was once a place that had warring factions that struggled with their own ideologies. Of course, until a new threat appeared that is in the guise of an alien menace called the Sha’Kari. Within this race, a sub-group of Zealots called the Sha’Har are on the hunt to eliminate humankind due to the desecration of their holy grounds. Now, all of the regions of Neoterra have joined forces to fight back against this mutual foe.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Now.gg gives 95% cut to mobile game devs and launches NFT monetization

Now.gg, a sister company to Android-PC gaming firm BlueStacks, has launched a mobile cloud platform to expand the reach of game developers, and now it is adding a generous revenue split and NFT monetization for the devs. The Palo Alto, California-based Now.gg has launched a mobile cloud platform for game...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopotato.com

Ulti Arena: an Exclusive NFT Marketplace for Gaming Assets

Ulti Arena has announced the launch of their NFT Marketplace Game Assets. The marketplace will be exclusively for game assets, providing more utility for them apart from being deployed in games alone. Ulti Arena is set to provide a platform for game developers, artists, freelancers to showcase their portfolio of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Gaming#Android#Pvp#Unreal Engine#Sci Fi#Ios#Battle Of Guardian#Tournament#Nft Synthesis
gamefreaks365.com

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier battle royale game launches today

After many months of screenshots and teasers, the mobile battle royale game Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is out now. Despite the fact that it may not appear so, Square Enix has released one of the most anticipated Final Fantasy games of the year. Okay, so that might depend on who you ask. But I digress…
VIDEO GAMES
beincrypto.com

The New Benchmark for P2E NFT Games — NFTcraft.game

NFTcraft is a new platform for digitizing video games on the blockchain and the first play-to-earn metaverse with NFT elements. The future of dwarf civilization is in your hands. It depends on you whether it will be light and abundant, or gloomy and poor. Choose a dwarf, an island, and go in search of Radiant (RAD game token).
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

NFT’s Now Moving Into The Gaming World

NFT’s, also known as Non Fungible Tokens; it’s an emerging technology that is yet to become commercialized, in fact, not many people are even aware of what NFT’s actually are. However, its potential is being realized by a handful of commercial entities and gaming organizations. NFTs are a new form of digital ownership that is revolutionizing the gaming industry. They are redefining what it means to own a game. The first thing you need to understand about NFTs is that they can’t be pirated. If an illegal downloader tries to download your game, the only things they will get are useless files because NFTs are tied to your private key. Your private key is impossible for them to steal or pirate because it’s just a string of numbers that you have on your computer, not something physical like a CD or DVD.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Xbox boss Phil Spencer is not a fan of NFT games

Xbox executive Phil Spencer has given his opinion on the emerging NFT market in an exclusive interview. The non-fungible token (NFT) market is gaining popularity in gaming, and some of the industry’s major voices are speaking out. In an exclusive interview with Axios, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer reiterated his position on NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
bitcoinist.com

NFT Game 3.0: Complete Financial Ecology

NFT games have a share in the emerging industries of 2021. Beginning in 2017, the first-generation of NFT games represented by CryptoKitties lacked a suitable in-game economy, leading to continuous loss of players and decline. In 2019, with the introduction of the game digital economy, the second-generation of NFT games...
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

Gate.io’s NFT Magic Box Launches BugPunk NFT Mystery Eggs

Leading digital asset exchange, Gate.io has announced a partnership with BugPunks to launch their unique NFTs on Gate.io’s dedicated NFT Magic Box platform. After the recent launch of NFT Magic Box’s ‘Official Portfolio’ certification programme, the company partnered with BugPunk to authenticate and launch on the platform in the form of Mystery Egg NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
spectrumnews1.com

Name drop: Cleveland Guardians' launch starts with store sign smashing

CLEVELAND (AP) — A special opening day for the newly named Cleveland Guardians began with a bang. Not the one they hoped for, either. As fans were buying the first available Guardians merchandise on Friday as the team officially transitioned from Indians after 106 years, a sign installed outside the team store at Progressive Field broke free from its mount and crashed to the sidewalk.
MLB
unfspinnaker.com

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” game review

After being absent from published stories for over a decade, the Guardians of the Galaxy weren’t at the top of Marvel’s success since debuting in 1969’s “Marvel Super-Heroes #18.” Yet, the ragtag team of misfits are some of its most popular characters to date, especially after the massive success of James Gunn’s 2014 film, “Guardians of the Galaxy.” So it only seemed logical to make a video game based on them, right? Well, it hasn’t happened until now.
VIDEO GAMES
finextra.com

NFT Gaming - Creating advanced immortal tech of the Era

The industry with the most influential and recursive users onboard, which completely depends on the virtual environment but can make huge affluence in the digital era, is the Gaming industry. The history of the gaming industry is very long, and the legacy it has is very deep. Many virtual environments games have deeply influenced the people who play. The gaming industry is one of the finest industries, with a huge fan base next to sports. Many games in the gaming industry have created emotional impacts. Some even bound the memories of the gamers. So here already, the game industry has established its fame in the real world even when the cryptocurrency is at its early stage. The Gaming NFT marketplaces will have a huge reputation over the market, as many MNCs like Meta are already into the virtual environment.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Chimeras announces NFT sales for in-game assets

November 22, 2021, Kyiv, Ukraine — Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming metaverse Chimeras is launching a brand new collection of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) based on in-game characters. There are two types of characters in Chimeras’ in-game world: Chimeras and the Chosen ones. The new NFTs feature 20 of The Chosen characters, with a further 268 variations and different levels of stardom resulting in 5360 new NFT characters in total who will be used and can be upgraded in the game. The Chosen are unique creatures that a player can use for battles. A player can get a Chosen by performing a ritual with a Magical Stone. There is no limit on the looks and skills of the Chosen, as they look like people, demons and dragons. Every Chosen can be turned into NFT and sold so that a player can also earn with it.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Taking the NFT gaming concept forward

As the nonfungible token (NFT) market continues to grow, several gaming companies are creating virtual worlds within a metaverse where the same NFTs can be traded in a whole new scenario. This new concept has taken the virtual gaming world by storm, and projects are constantly springing up to test...
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

CryptoSteam – The Pioneer of GameFi 2.0 Game Publishing Platform

GameFi represents the combination of DeFi and blockchain games. GameFi will vitalize the digital economy and make games similar to the real-world economy in terms of complexity and economic returns. Game players will no longer need to spend money on games, but invest in games. GameFi 2.0 represents the perfect...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

DogemonGo announces the launch of metaverse landlord NFT on Solana

Dubai, Nov 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) – DogemonGo, a Solana and Binance Smart Chain augmented reality (AR) mobile game platform, will soon launch a metaverse Landlord nonfungible token (NFT), which allows players to earn rewards from anyone who comes into the owned territory while playing. A user can purchase them as a Dogemon Trainer within their app with DOGO credits and trade them on Solsea, their newest Solana partner and the leading NFT ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy