Facing surge, Austria will mandate COVID-19 shots, lock down

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
European residents have broken into chaotic protests, taking to the streets to decry the government's heightened coronavirus restrictions implementation in a number of countries in the region. In the Netherlands on Saturday, residents protested in the streets at The Hague, where demonstrators lit fires throughout the area. They also defaced...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to avoid travel to Iceland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Guernsey in the UK due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 On Monday, the State Department issued parallel travel advisories matching the CDC's, stating, "Do not travel" to Iceland, Hungary...
Health experts are warning the U.S. could be headed for another COVID-19 surge just as we enter the holiday season, following a massive new wave of infections in Europe – a troubling pattern seen throughout the pandemic. Eighteen months into the global health crisis that has killed 5.1 million people...
ROME—As hospitals and morgues start to fill up again, Europe is once again heading for another COVID-19 winter from hell. But rather than waiting until things get too far out of control, many countries are taking precautionary measures now, with lockdowns and vaccine mandates, in order to try to save the Christmas holidays. The U.S., which has recently reopened travel to Europeans and where just over 68 percent of the total population are fully inoculated, might take note because there is little question that the next wave is on its way.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Leipzig reported six more positive coronavirus cases on Friday following its Champions League game in Belgium against Brugge. Defender Willi Orban, forwards Yussuf Poulsen and Hugo Novoa, and goalkeeping coach Frederik Gößling all tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Belgium, while defender Mohamed Simakan and a member of the backroom staff were infected despite not traveling, Leipzig said.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a […]
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as...
Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic.
In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic.
Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China.
"This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions.
The Netherlands will tighten its partial Covid lockdown on Friday with the early closure of bars, restaurants and shops, as police prepare for possible new riots against the curbs. The Dutch government decided at a meeting on Friday that non-essential shops, bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and restaurants must close from five pm to five am, as of Sunday, public broadcaster NOS reported.
A new COVID-19 variant that could be worse than the Delta strain is sparking concerns among scientists.The B.1.1.529 strain, now known as Omicron, could become a "variant of concern" as soon as Friday, Nov. 26, when the World Health Organization holds an emergency meeting.It is now spreading rapidl…
Virologists are warning about the dangers posed by a “horrific” new variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa. The variant, currently named B.1.1.529, has dozens of mutations, making it more likely to be able to evade the protections provided by vaccines. So far the variant has only...
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
Protesters in French overseas territories in the Caribbean opposing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 clashed again with security forces on Tuesday as the Paris government vowed to restore order.
Hardline opponents of measures that include compulsory vaccination for healthworkers on the island of Guadeloupe manned barricades of burning tyres while on Martinique police were targeted by gunfire.
Anger over the Covid measures imposed by Paris has fanned longstanding grievances in the territories that are popular with moneyed tourists but where poverty levels are far higher than in mainland France.
As a result residents have long felt marginalised by the central government.
Singapore and Malaysia will restrict arrivals from seven African countries, health officials said Friday, after South Africa discovered a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations. Singapore has had a mild outbreak of Covid-19, although Malaysia was hard hit earlier this year by the Delta variant.
