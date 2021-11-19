Deputies Arrest Colfax Stabbing Suspect Identified As Jonathan Lyman

COLFAX (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened last weekend in Colfax at an auto parts store.

On Sunday at 4 a.m., Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at Riebe’s Auto Parts, in Colfax. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found that a male victim had been stabbed in the arm, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrived and learned the victim had tried to intervene during a physical altercation involving the suspect. After the stabbing, the suspect rode off on a bicycle. They searched the area, which included the help of an unmanned aerial system. The search was eventually called off after several hours as deputies could not locate the suspect.

In the following days, deputies say they received information that led them to Emigrant Gap Wednesday night, where they were able to arrest the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Lyman of Colfax

Lyman was booked into jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and committing a felony while out on bail.