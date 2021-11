A visitation will be held Sunday in Orland Park for a firefighter who died one day after a smoke investigation at Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, firefighter/paramedic Scott Williams, 46, responded to a smoke investigation in one of the facility's laboratories on Saturday, Nov. 20. He returned to the station, and during a shift change on Sunday morning was found unresponsive in his bunk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ORLAND PARK, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO