Deni Avdija knows he has an entire country behind him. But the Washington Wizards second-year forward also knows he has to take care of business on the court. Avdija, who was born in Beit Zera, a kibbutz in northern Israel, came to Cleveland Nov. 9 when his Wizards played the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He had two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes in a 97-94 victory over the Cavs.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO