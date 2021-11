In an all-new episode of Ghosts, the hit freshman sitcom finds some more spirited activity taking place in the house with a few ghosts coming out of the woodwork — or in this case, the shed behind the haunted home Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) share. In the episode "D&D" airing Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, Sam discovers the spirits of three British soldiers living in one of her estate's sheds. Soon enough, the flamboyant Revolutionary War veteran Isaac — played by Brandon Scott Jones — comes face to face with a British soldier, from whom he has been keeping a big secret. With the two sharing a complicated history and Isaac still not moving on, Jones tells PopCulture.com this is just the beginning of his character's "unfinished business" through a heartwarming, cleverly written coming out story.

