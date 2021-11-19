ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

U.S. SEC taps MIT finance professor Haoxiang Zhu to lead unit overseeing trading and markets

By Katanga Johnson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F022N_0d20O7i800
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) named Haoxiang Zhu as head of the agency's Division of Trading and Markets, where he is expected to help the regulator lead major new policies around equity market structure, among other priorities, the agency said on Friday.

Zhu, a professor of finance at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will begin at the SEC on Dec. 10, the agency said, adding that acting division head, David Saltiel, will serve as deputy to Zhu.

"The work of our Division of Trading and Markets links the investors in our capital markets with those companies seeking to raise money, hire employees, and grow," said SEC chair, Gary Gensler.

"Haoxiang brings to the SEC deep expertise and commitment to the agency's efforts to enhance and update our rules to continue to maintain markets that are the envy in the world."

Zhu is taking up his role as the SEC contemplates a number of major equity market structure changes following January's GameStop (GME.N) saga.

Gensler told Congress earlier this year that the agency would address short selling disclosures, game-like trading prompts used by brokers, and brokers' practice of sending customer orders to wholesale market makers for a fee.

In October, the agency published a post-mortem into how amateur traders using commission-free retail brokerages drove shares in GameStop and other popular "meme" stocks to extreme highs, squeezing hedge funds that had bet against them.

Despite the extraordinary series of events, the SEC concluded that the basic plumbing of the market remained "sound."

It did not address several outstanding questions, including whether bad actors manipulated social media to whip up positive sentiment in GameStop, or whether hedge funds tried to pressure retail brokers to restrict trading in GameStop, something that all parties concerned have denied.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.13% to $341.06 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.27 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NEWSBTC

TSURUGI Finance: The Next-Gen Finance That Could Lead the Metaverse Market

As the DeFi and NFT markets grow significantly in 2021, surrounding technologies such as those related to the ‘metaverse’ have started to attract more attention from the general audience. Decentralized technology is primed to become the leading technology for the next generation. However, as decentralized technologies gain momentum, concerns about...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

US SEC Appoints Haoxiang Zhu as Director of Division of Trading and Markets

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday that it had appointed Haoxiang Zhu as its new Director of the Division of Trading and Markets. According to the press release, he’ll take the new role starting December 10, 2021. Moreover, David Saltiel has been named as the new...
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.S. SEC disapproves proposed rule to list, trade shares of VanEck bitcoin trust

(Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday rejected rule changes that would have allowed the listing and trading of the VanEck bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF). In March, the Cboe BZX Exchange Inc filed a proposed rule change to list and trade shares of the VanEck Bitcoin...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

United States SEC rejects VanEck’s ETF

The SEC says approving the ETF will open traders to frauds. With the wide acceptance of Bitcoin and other digital assets, they have pushed Bitcoin ETFs across the world. Although the United States is still skeptical about exchange-traded funds, other countries are opening up to this new financial instrument. In a recent update by the United States SEC, the spot Bitcoin ETF owned by VanEck has not been approved. This update is coming months after the firm first applied to list its ETF.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Project Explodes 650% After Crypto Giant Coinbase Announces Partnership

An under-the-radar altcoin project is melting portfolios after partnering with the top US crypto exchange Coinbase. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will work alongside developers of the cryptocurrency wallet platform Bread (BRD). The move will soon give current users the option to custody their holdings on Coinbase Wallet.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Mit#Capital Markets#Equity Market#Congress#Gamestop
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Trade Finance Market to be Driven by the Increasing Focus of Companies on Improving Inventory Management in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Trade Finance Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global trade finance market, assessing the market based on its types, service providers, end users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.27% higher to $47.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.06 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Elon Musk Acts on Behalf of Dogecoin Holders, Grabs the Attention of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Elon Musk has grabbed Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s attention on Twitter as Dogecoin (DOGE) holders face withdrawal issues on the world’s largest exchange. Binance suspended the withdrawal of DOGE on its platform on November 11th due to an issue caused by an upgrade. The exchange says it is suspending withdrawal transactions for up to 14 days as it continues to resolve the problem.
STOCKS
mediapost.com

Carat Taps Parker To Oversee Global Microsoft Media Business

Dentsu International's Carat unit has named veteran media agency exec Mike Parker executive client president overseeing its global Microsoft media account. Parker, who reports jointly to Carat U.S. CEO Angela Steele and Dentsu Chief Client Officer Will Swayne, joins from Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer at direct marketing agency IWCO Direct, but previously held top jobs at Hearst's iCrossing, McCann Worldgroup, Tribal DDB, and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy