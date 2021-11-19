ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Student Killed Falling 11 Stories Down Trash Chute

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A missing Penn State student died after she fell 11 stories down a trash chute, police said Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Justine Gross was missing before her body was found at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township on Nov. 12.

She fell inside a solid waste disposal chute on the 11th floor of a building on East Beaver Avenue around 11:30 p.m on Nov. 10, police said. A truck then emptied the waste receptacle she fell into, police said, and she was found dead at the transfer station.

Video evidence suggests she was alone at the time and investigators said they still believe her death was an accident.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death pending final lab testing results.

Pittsburgh Officer Accused Of Driving Drunk With Son In Car

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police officer is under investigation, accused of causing a traffic accident while driving drunk. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officer Tariq Jamal-Francis is off the job without pay until the investigation wraps up. The crash happened in Plum near the four-way intersection of Saltsburg and North Texas roads. Officer Jamal-Francis allegedly got behind the wheel drunk to drive his teenage son to practice. “Imagine a car stopped at a stop sign, several cars as well in front of it, a Dodge Durango coming up from behind, smashing into our client’s car causing injury, leaving, hitting an embankment...
Missing Penn State Student Found Dead

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A 19-year-old Penn State student who went missing has been found dead, State College police said. She was reported missing Thursday evening after she hadn’t been seen since Wednesday, police said. Her body was found Friday. While her death is under investigation, police said a preliminary investigation indicates it was an accident. Police are working with the Centre County coroner to learn more about the circumstances around her death. Police said they can’t release any more details at the time. The student wasn’t identified. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-234-7150.
Police, coroner investigating death of Penn State student

State College, PA (WJAC) — State College police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 19-year-old, female Penn State student, according to a press release. Police say the student was last seen on Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, and her body was found Friday, Nov. 12.
Lincoln Park Performing Arts School Students Honor Memory Of Classmate And Bus Driver

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) – The student council at Lincoln Park Performing Arts School turned their grief into action. Their classmate Brylee Walker and their bus driver Lindsay Thompkins were killed in a crash on I-79 earlier this month. The council collected items in their memories. Half of the canned goods they collected were donated to the Mercer County Food Bank since Walker was from Hermitage. The other half went to the Little Free Pantry at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Aliquippa, the home of Thompkins.
Four People Taken To The Hospital As A Result Of A House Fire In Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a home in Stowe Township early this morning. They were called to the scene on Valley Street just after 6:30 a.m. and spent nearly an hour battling the flames. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire and their conditions are unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Man Dies From Injuries After Truck Falls On Him

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is dead after he was working on fell on him. This afternoon in Slippery Rock Township, firefighters told KDKA the man was working on the truck at his home on Princeton Station Road when it fell on him. He was taken to the...
Head-On Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Westmoreland County. The crash took place Monday night around 10:30 p.m. along Greensburg Road. (Photo Credit: Murrysville Medic One) The conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Report: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Small Plane Crashes In Grove City Area

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead and another was injured after a small plane crashed in the Grove City area. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday near a Tri-State Waste Management property off Route 208 near the Grove City Airport. WKBN-TV reports one person died and a second was flown to a hospital after suffering burns. State police are investigating. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Driver Crashes Into Five Below Store In Cranberry Township

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The driver of a pickup truck crashed into the Five Below store in Cranberry Township. #BREAKING: A truck drove into a Five Below store in Cranberry Twp., Butler County. Emergency crews are on scene. No word on injuries. @KDKA on the way to the scene now. pic.twitter.com/mGn1SVy6xG — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) November 26, 2021 Emergency crews were on the scene Friday at the store in the shopping plaza off Route 19. #JUSTIN: Video sent in to @KDKA by a witness shows some of the damage after a truck drove through a Five Below store in Cranberry...
Police: 6-Year-Old Shoots, Kills 5-Year-Old Sibling In Penn Hills

By: Jessica Guay and Briana Smith PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A 5-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a home in Penn Hills on Monday night, according to Allegheny County police. The Penn Hills police chief said the child was shot by a 6-year-old sibling. The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as 5-year-old Connor Wolfe. County police said three young children were left unsupervised in a bedroom where an unsecured firearm was located. Watch as KDKA’s Briana Smith reports: “I’m just so sad this happened. Guns got to be locked up because kids don’t know they think they are toys, and...
Man Charged With Homicide In Baldwin Bar Brawl

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing homicide charges after a deadly bar fight in Baldwin. Zachary Blake, 22, was charged after Mark Thompson, 51, died following a fight at the Loose Moose Saloon on Brownsville Road in July. Earlier this month, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled Thompson’s death a homicide. After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, detectives got an arrest warrant Monday charging Blake in Thompson’s death. (Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County) Thompson stepped in and tried to break up a fight between four people, police said. Blake allegedly knocked Thompson to the ground, punching and kicking him in the face. Blake told law enforcement his brother was fighting with Thompson and he intervened to protect his brother, according to court paperwork filed in July. Blake told police he punched Thompson “once or twice,” the criminal complaint said. Blake is now in the Allegheny County Jail.
