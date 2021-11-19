Penn State Student Killed Falling 11 Stories Down Trash Chute

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A missing Penn State student died after she fell 11 stories down a trash chute, police said Friday.

Nineteen-year-old Justine Gross was missing before her body was found at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township on Nov. 12.

She fell inside a solid waste disposal chute on the 11th floor of a building on East Beaver Avenue around 11:30 p.m on Nov. 10, police said. A truck then emptied the waste receptacle she fell into, police said, and she was found dead at the transfer station.

Video evidence suggests she was alone at the time and investigators said they still believe her death was an accident.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death pending final lab testing results.