Expect QB Bennett to play another season at Georgia

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for Charleston Southern on Saturday. It's Senior Day for the Dawgs as the regular season is winding down.

The seniors will be honored prior to the game, being introduced along with their families just before kickoff. But will we see Dawgs' quarterback Stetson Bennett walk?

Bennett, who emerged as the team's starting quarterback back in Week 4, has the option to return to Georgia for a sixth season because of NCAA Covid-19 rules.

UGASports.com publisher Radi Nabulsi joined the Midday Show and believes Bennett will return for another season.

"I don't know if Stetson Bennett's the quarterback at Georgia next year but he's a quarterbacks somewhere," Radi told Andy and Randy.

"He's going to play another year. And yeah, he can change his mind but just from what I know from the guy...this is a guy who is going to play another year, and he's made a very strong claim to being the starter at UGA no matter who's healthy.