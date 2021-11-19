ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Suspect in custody in connection to missing Colorado woman

By David Mullen
 7 days ago
Angela O'Neil is missing and was last seen in the Grand Junction. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs around 160 pounds.  Courtesy of the Montrose Police Department

A man is in custody in connection to a missing-woman case in Mesa County, according to the Montrose Police Department.

Tre G. Richardson, 27, was apprehended early Friday in Clifton. His 2003 blue Ford Windstar, which was sought by authorities in connection to the disappearance of Angela O'Neil, was also located, police said.

Richardson was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and domestic violence, according to the department.

Authorities located O'Neil on Friday afternoon uninjured. Prior to her disappearance she was last seen in the Grand Junction Area.

Anyone with information regarding O'Neil's disappearance is encouraged to call the Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110 or 911.

The Denver Gazette

13-year-old girl missing out of Aurora since Tuesday

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old Aurora girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Ta-Kyrah left her home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police. Police originally said they thought Ta-Kyrah ran away from home, but now police believe she may have been abducted. Police said the change was "due to suspicious...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Federal agents arrest man charged in Denver murder

A man who faces murder charges in Denver was arrested Tuesday in California by the FBI. Brian Murray, 40, was wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court and being in possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to a post on Facebook by the Louisville Police Department.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man accused of shooting Denver officer charged

The man accused of shooting and wounding a Denver police officer earlier this month was formally charged Friday. Jamie Martin, 34, faces four counts of attempted murder, four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of illegal discharge. The charges stem from a Nov. 9 shooting where a Denver police officer was shot in the back. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police: 13-year-old Aurora girl found safe; man in custody

The Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday night that a missing 13-year-old Aurora girl has been found safe. An Amber Alert has been deactivated. Police said Navarro Cathey, a 41-year-old man from California, has been arrested in Utah and charges are pending. The girl apparently met Cathey online and had been...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police: 13-year-old Aurora girl abducted by 41-year-old California man

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old Aurora girl who they believe was abducted Tuesday afternoon. Police said Ta-Kyrah was "lured" out of her home by Navarro Cathey, a 41-year-old man from California. Ta-Kyrah apparently met Cathey online and had been speaking with him leading up to her abduction. Cathey was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Edwards, an unincorporated town near...
CALIFORNIA STATE
