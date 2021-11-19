Suspect in custody in connection to missing Colorado woman

Angela O'Neil is missing and was last seen in the Grand Junction. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs around 160 pounds. Courtesy of the Montrose Police Department

A man is in custody in connection to a missing-woman case in Mesa County, according to the Montrose Police Department.

Tre G. Richardson, 27, was apprehended early Friday in Clifton. His 2003 blue Ford Windstar, which was sought by authorities in connection to the disappearance of Angela O'Neil, was also located, police said.

Richardson was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and domestic violence, according to the department.

Authorities located O'Neil on Friday afternoon uninjured. Prior to her disappearance she was last seen in the Grand Junction Area.

Anyone with information regarding O'Neil's disappearance is encouraged to call the Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110 or 911.