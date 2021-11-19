ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

More endangered Black Footed Ferrets returning to Pueblo Co.

By Bill Folsom
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2le85z_0d20Nqs100

Southern Colorado is part of the comeback for the endangered Black Footed Ferret.

"We're doing everything we can to give them a fighting chance out here," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Conservation Biologist, Ed Schmal, "There's a lot of threats, but these guys are resilient, they're strong and we have full faith, eventually, someday we'll have a wild producing population."

U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are releasing ferrets back to the wild in west Pueblo County in November.

Around 40 years ago the native mammal to North America was believed extinct. Then a small population was discovered in Wyoming. Endangered species programs, including the one at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, banded together in breeding programs to bring Black-Footed Ferrets back to healthy numbers.

Ferrets bred in captivity are kept at a distance from humans to avoid domestication. When mature they go to transition centers where they live in large outdoor enclosures that simulate life in the wild.

"We make sure they learn those skills to help them improve their survival in the wild," said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Black Footed Ferret Field Conservation Coordinator, Jeff Baughman.

When ready they get released to locations where there are large prairie dog populations because that is their natural prey.

The prairie of Pueblo County is one of the locations determined to be a good place to expand the Black Footed Ferret population. There have been previous releases here. Predators and disease shrink the numbers. Additional releases strengthen the population. The latest release was five male kits recently pushed out on their own by their mothers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Wyoming State
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

I-25 South Gap Project to be finished by mid-December

Governor Polis announced in a briefing today that the I-25 South Gap Project will be finished by mid-December, 11 months sooner than projected. The main focus of the briefing was the third lane, which will now be open for drivers going both directions. The new lane will operate as an express lane, which drivers can use in exchange for paying a toll. There will be no fee until later in 2022, and vehicles with 3 or more people and motorcyclists will be able to use the lane for free.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrets#Pueblo Co#U S Fish And Wildlife#Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy